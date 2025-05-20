Tight budget for a new phone? I can't recommend the Samsung Galaxy A56 highly enough for just AU$489.30

The best cheap phones let users pay for the features they want and need, without forcing them to fork out extra for bells and whistles they won't use. I've tried all the top handsets in Australia from big brands like Motorola, Google, Samsung and Apple, and when it comes to affordability, the Samsung Galaxy A56 remains my top recommendation – so this 30% discount makes it a must-have for anyone after a new phone on a budget.

I’ll readily admit that there might be better options if you're a mobile gamer (such as the Poco F6 Pro) or want a truly premium experience at a less-than-premium price (see the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro or Google Pixel 9a). But the Samsung Galaxy A56 is a true jack-of-all-trades, masterfully made for the average user seeking a no-stress handset experience, from its software and premium durable build to its large 6.7-inch display.

At this price, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is just half the price of the AU$999 iPhone 16e. Our friends over at Tom's Guide wrote a piece about why the A56 is a better buy, but I’ve also spent time with both phones and can personally attest to the A56 having a better display and more versatile camera, while looking and feeling like a more premium device. And with this discount, it’s also now way cheaper.

In my Samsung Galaxy A56 review, I said "the Samsung Galaxy A56 is worth every penny" and that's even more true with this 30% discount.

Samsung Galaxy A56 (256GB): was AU$799 now AU$559.30 at Samsung AU Save AU$239.70 with code SECRET5 With the exception of gaming, I feel comfortable saying the A56 performs fantastically across the board. Its camera delivers excellent results in any lighting scenario, its 5,000mAh battery will easily last the day, and its display rivals even flagship devices, despite an unimpressive peak brightness. This device offers supreme value, only held back in my review because it's more expensive in other regions. Already fairly priced in Australia, this 30% off deal makes it a fantastic buy for the average user looking for a great phone. Plus, Samsung's promised it'll receive six years of security and software support. Don't forget to use code SECRET5 to get this discount. The 128GB model is also down 30% to AU$489.30.

Launching alongside the Galaxy A26 and A36, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is the most premium of the trio, boasting more RAM and better cameras. However, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is also a worthy option if you're looking for a true budget buy thanks to its own 30% discount.

Samsung Galaxy A26: was AU$499 now AU$349.30 at Samsung AU Save AU$149.70 The A26 is amazingly full featured at this price point, packing an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP / 13MP / 2MP rear camera array and 6GB / 128GB memory and storage. And while the A56 still bests the A26 in these areas (it's more expensive for a reason), this mighty bargain phone boasts the same IP67 rating, 5,000mAh battery and 6.7-inch screen of its more premium sibling. For just AU$349.30, it's easily the best phone under AU$400.

Getting back to the star of the show, I called the A56 the "ideal smartphone for the average user" in my review thanks to its fantastic showings across its cameras, display, design and battery.

Other phones (mostly with higher prices) are undeniably better in specific areas – but if you want one that does everything really well, this is it. The only spot where it doesn't shine is performance – and even then that’s only when it comes to gaming, which is only noticeable when playing more graphically intense games like Fortnite.

Its large display delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, and its 120Hz refresh rate results in smooth visuals. I generally avoid watching anything other than YouTube on my phone, but I had no complaints when viewing my favourite movies on it during my commute.

It keeps its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery, and holds true to Samsung's claim of 29 hours of video playback. But it charges faster than the A55 thanks to the addition of 45W charging – an ability handed down from its Galaxy S25 Ultra sibling.

Serious photo-takers will be pleased with the results captured by its 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro camera, too. It also performs stunningly well in low-light situations thanks to Night Mode, where AI lends a helping hand to form the clearest image.

Speaking of AI, while the A56 doesn't quite get the full suite of Galaxy AI capabilities, there's still a ton of helpful AI tools to help you edit photos and take notes, plus Google Gemini functionality and tools like Circle to Search. It offered the perfect balance for me – simultaneously enough for users who want to dip into AI, but not overwhelming for those who don't.

I found it hard to find fault with this phone for the RRP you can buy it for here in Australia, so this discount makes it even easier to recommend. It's not the only noteworthy Samsung deal in this secret Samsung sale either, with these four getting my seal of approval too: