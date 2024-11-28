Looking for some bargain tablets? Then take a look at these great Black Friday Amazon Fire tablet deals
Some models are less than half price
On the hunt for a bargain tablet for you or your children? Then good news, because there are plenty of great Black Friday deals already under way on Amazon's Fire range of devices.
Some highlights include the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $74.99 (was $139.99) and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $64.99 (was $139.99). Although these don't feature among the best tablet options, they're good for basic use, and the Kid editions are great tablets for children due to their inbuilt parental controls to safeguard their usage.
Today's best Amazon Fire deals
Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price, under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Save 54% on the smaller sibling to the Fire HD 10. The Fire HD 8 shares many of the same specs, but condensed into an 8-inch format. As with the 10, it's ideal for basic tasks such as streaming video and music. The deal applies to black, green, and pink colorways.
The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is half price at $54.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.
You can grab the latest release of the mid-size Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet with a 54% saving. It includes a year's access to Amazon Kids Plus content, a kickstand-toting case, parental controls and an extended two-year warranty.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which, combined with its full HD screen, makes it ideal for watching streams. This latest generation is 30g lighter and promises 25% faster performance. It also has an upgraded front camera, which is now 5MP.
Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features similar specs but in an 8-inch package, with the same 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Again, this is great for streaming Amazon music and video content, and the small form factor makes it easy to travel with.
The Kid editions, on the other hand, come with handy parental controls to protect your children. In our Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro review, we were impressed with its strong case and the included Kids Plus subscription, which omits some of the more unscrupulous apps found on the Google Play Store.
Take a look at Amazon's best Black Friday deals if you're after more bargains from the retailer. And if you want a tablet with greater power and capabilities, then see our Black Friday tablet deals and Black Friday iPad deals.
