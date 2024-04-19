Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 benchmark teases its key specs and performance

If the rumors are right, we should see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and indeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6) at an Unpacked launch event sometime in July, and a new leak teases what we can look forward to in terms of performance.

A Geekbench benchmark spotted by SamMobile, assigned to a phone model number that we think is the Galaxy Z Flip 6, indicates that the flip foldable is going to be running the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

That's pretty much as expected, but we haven't seen the chipset benchmarked in this device before. According to SamMobile's scores, the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – and our Galaxy S24 Ultra review will give you the details on how impressive that level of performance can be.

Before we get too excited, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to be smaller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and so is unlikely to have the same level of cooling inside – so it's probably not going to hit quite the same heights. However, this is still promising in terms of the foldable's capabilities.

RAM and software

Both the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 are due a refresh (Image credit: Future)

According to this particular benchmark, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is going to come with an 8GB RAM option, matching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and there's a distinct possibility that this year's model is going to come in a 12GB RAM variant as well.

There's not too much else we can glean from this benchmark. Android 14 is listed as the operating system (Android 15 won't be pushed out until later in 2024), and that will no doubt have Samsung's latest OneUI 6.1 software on top of it too.

The usual caveats about benchmarks apply here: even if this is actually the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung most likely still has work to do on optimizing the hardware and software on the smartphone, so these figures may no longer apply when the foldable finally sees the light of day. Still, they're an interesting hint as to what's coming.

A whole host of gadgets are expected to be shown off by Samsung in July, including the foldable phones we've mentioned, plus the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3.