Leaked photos provide a close look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Leaked photos show the bottom half of a phone believed to be the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has been benchmarked with high scores

And the Samsung Galaxy S25 has seemingly been certified in the US

Following yesterday’s leaked video showing what's claimed the top half of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we’ve now seen leaked photos that are said to show the bottom half of Samsung's next premium flagship.

These photos – shared with Android Authority – come from the same source as the video, and between the photos and the video we’ve now had a complete look at the design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – though it’s odd that the source seemed unwilling to show the whole phone in a single photo or clip.

In any case, here we get a look at the bottom edge of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, complete with an S Pen slot, speaker, USB-C port, and SIM card slot. We can also see that the bezels appear quite small and uniform, and that there’s a new on-screen charging indicator when the phone is plugged in.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority / youtube.com/@MBernardK) (Image credit: Android Authority / youtube.com/@MBernardK)

That indicator is part of One UI 7, which the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with, and which the source has also supplied some screenshots of. Details in these include a notifications dropdown that’s split in two, with notifications on one half and settings toggles on the other. Some apps also have new icons, although as Android Authority notes these details have all leaked previously.

Benchmarked and certified

In any case, this isn’t the only new Samsung Galaxy S25 series leak, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has also been benchmarked, as spotted by leaker @Jukanlosreve. This Geekbench listing shows a single-core score of 3,160 and a multi-core result of 9,941, both of which are extremely high scores, and are broadly in line with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmarks.

Finally, Phone Scoop has spotted that a device it believes to be the base Samsung Galaxy S25 has been certified by the the FCC, the US telecoms regulator. There’s not much of interest here aside from a mention of support for satellite connectivity, but the fact that the phone has been certified means it will probably land soon, which is as we’d expect, with leaks pointing to a January 22 launch.

As ever, we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but if the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is indeed going land in January then we shouldn't have long to wait before we get official information.

