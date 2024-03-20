Amazon Big Spring Sale drops Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus to record-low prices

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived, and it has brought record-low prices on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus flagships.

For a limited time only, you can score the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,149 (was $1,299) and the Plus for $849 (was $999) thanks to an excellent $150 savings. These are both prices we've seen before on one occasion, but they're both a match for the lowest unlocked prices yet.

While some may prefer to trade in at a big carrier when it comes to cell phone deals, this is currently the biggest upfront savings you'll find on either device - and it's a discount that doesn't come attached to a plan. Put simply, it's a great option if you want to get a discount on a device outright and shop around for cheap cell phone plans.

Device-wise, we highly recommend both the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Plus, in particular, is a great choice if you want a big-screen phone without completely breaking the bank. It features the same chipset as the Ultra and a fantastic display that's just ever-so-slightly smaller than the Ultras. Conversely, the Ultra features a better camera and a gorgeous phablet-like design with a premium titanium frame. Both devices are fantastic choices, however.

Record-low Galaxy S24 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMR53NSY%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0CS4R4X3M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,299 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Today's discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings the flagship device back down to its record-low price at Amazon. The Ultra represents, as the name suggests, the very best Samsung has to offer with its absolutely superb cameras, powerful chipset, and massive display. It's a pricey buy, yes, but today's Amazon Big Spring Sale offers the best option yet for those looking to buy this stunning flagship outright. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for more details on this device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDRLL66%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $849 at Amazon

Want a more reasonably priced phone? The Galaxy S24 Plus is an outstanding choice, not least because this model is also down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. While it lacks some of the more advanced features of the Ultra - notably the outstanding camera - you're still getting a super powerful chipset and high-end display with this model. If you're looking to save some cash on a big-screen flagship, this is the one for you. See our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review for a full breakdown of this device.

See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Amazon

We also recommend...

Google Pixel 8 (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699 now $499 at Amazon

Thanks to this massive $200 discount, the excellent Google Pixel 8 is available for a record-low price at Amazon today. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at just $500. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGTJ12Z9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $749 at Amazon

Looking for a more premium device? The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also down to a record-low price in today's sale at Amazon. While arguably not quite as good value as the standard device at $500, the Pro features more RAM, a bigger and more advanced display, and better lenses on the camera. It's a worthwhile upgrade - especially if you prefer a larger display on your phone. Head on over to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-pro-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 Pro review for more details on this device.

More of today's best Amazon Spring sales