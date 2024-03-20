Amazon Big Spring Sale drops Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus to record-low prices
Two excellent flagships at a fair price
The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived, and it has brought record-low prices on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus flagships.
For a limited time only, you can score the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,149 (was $1,299) and the Plus for $849 (was $999) thanks to an excellent $150 savings. These are both prices we've seen before on one occasion, but they're both a match for the lowest unlocked prices yet.
While some may prefer to trade in at a big carrier when it comes to cell phone deals, this is currently the biggest upfront savings you'll find on either device - and it's a discount that doesn't come attached to a plan. Put simply, it's a great option if you want to get a discount on a device outright and shop around for cheap cell phone plans.
Device-wise, we highly recommend both the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Plus, in particular, is a great choice if you want a big-screen phone without completely breaking the bank. It features the same chipset as the Ultra and a fantastic display that's just ever-so-slightly smaller than the Ultras. Conversely, the Ultra features a better camera and a gorgeous phablet-like design with a premium titanium frame. Both devices are fantastic choices, however.
Record-low Galaxy S24 deals at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMR53NSY%2Fref%3Dtwister_B0CS4R4X3M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$1,299 now $1,149.99 at Amazon
Today's discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings the flagship device back down to its record-low price at Amazon. The Ultra represents, as the name suggests, the very best Samsung has to offer with its absolutely superb cameras, powerful chipset, and massive display. It's a pricey buy, yes, but today's Amazon Big Spring Sale offers the best option yet for those looking to buy this stunning flagship outright. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for more details on this device.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDRLL66%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$999 now $849 at Amazon
Want a more reasonably priced phone? The Galaxy S24 Plus is an outstanding choice, not least because this model is also down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. While it lacks some of the more advanced features of the Ultra - notably the outstanding camera - you're still getting a super powerful chipset and high-end display with this model. If you're looking to save some cash on a big-screen flagship, this is the one for you. See our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review for a full breakdown of this device.
We also recommend...
Google Pixel 8 (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$699 now $499 at Amazon
Thanks to this massive $200 discount, the excellent Google Pixel 8 is available for a record-low price at Amazon today. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at just $500. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.
Google Pixel 8 Pro (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGTJ12Z9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$999 now $749 at Amazon
Looking for a more premium device? The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also down to a record-low price in today's sale at Amazon. While arguably not quite as good value as the standard device at $500, the Pro features more RAM, a bigger and more advanced display, and better lenses on the camera. It's a worthwhile upgrade - especially if you prefer a larger display on your phone. Head on over to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-pro-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 Pro review for more details on this device.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
