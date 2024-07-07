Bargain alert: this Anker power bank deal is a steal ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for a small power bank to take on your next adventure this summer, and you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day, then don’t miss this chance to grab the Anker Nano Power Bank, which is now £29.99 at Amazon (was £49.99).

This limited-time 40% saving is the lowest we've seen it, and applies to all colorways except for Green and Purple, which are still discounted, but only at 20%. The Anker Nano Power Bank was already very affordable, but this sale now makes it a veritable bargain.

Today's best Anker Nano Power Bank deal

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49 now £29 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £29 at Amazon this Prime Day, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

The 10,000mAh Anker Nano Power Bank is smaller than most of the smartphones it can charge. Rather unusually, it features a hardwired USB-C cable capable of delivering 30W of charging power, which is ideal for the best smartphones, best tablets, and best earbuds around.

The cable also doubles as a carrying handle, thanks to the integrated hook that keeps the end of the cable in place. And if you’re worried about its durability, then rest assured that Anker rates the cable as having a lifespan of over 10,000 bends.

Anker also claims it can charge an iPhone 14 to 50% in just 30 minutes. The cable can also be used for charging the bank itself, which Anker says can be fully replenished in 1.5 hours, or topped up to 50% in 45 minutes.

It also has two extra ports – one USB-C and one USB-A – that also offer 30W of charging power each and, like the built-in cable, can also be used to charge the bank itself. Both ports and the built-in cable can be used to charge three devices at once, although doing so drops the wattage from 30 to 24 from each output.

The Nano Power Bank features Anker’s PowerIQ 3 charging technology, which is compatible with various fast-charging standards from the big hitters, including Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm, and others, to get you to 100% as quickly as possible.