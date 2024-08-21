Get this premium Anker charger for a budget price in time for school

If you're heading off to school or college next month, then I'd recommend the Anker 735 charger, which is now $29.99 (was $55.99) at Amazon. It has three USB ports and a maximum output of 65W, making it suitable for charging every device you have quickly.

With Anker making a regular appearance in our best Android phone chargers guide, this premium offering from the brand is now all the more appealing thanks to its 46% discount. In the UK a similar 36% discount is also available.

Today's best Anker 735 (Nano 2 65w) charger deal

Anker 735 (Nano 2 65w) charger: was $55 now $29 at Amazon

This powerful three-port charger from Anker has all the power you need. A 65W maximum ensures that even large devices such as laptops can charge as quickly as possible. It's also smaller than Anker's previous models, so it can fit anywhere, and the foldable pins make it easy to carry around.

We featured a similar 3-port Anker charger in our roundup of Anker chargers, and found it to be one of the best premium choices. Whereas as that had 67W of power, the Anker 735 has 65W. This still means it can power up an almost endless list of devices quickly, from all kinds of smartphones and laptops to handheld games consoles, such as the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Anker claims it can charge a 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch at full speed.

The two USB-C ports can deliver 65W each, although if both are used at the same time, one will deliver 45W while the other will deliver 20W. The USB-A port is capable of providing 22.5W of power, but again this can drop when other ports are in use.

The 735 charger uses Anker's GaN 2 technology, which the brand claims doubles its operating frequency over previous iterations, allowing for an even smaller form factor while maintaining the same amount of power delivery. Anker compares the size to an Apple AirPods Pro case. The pins are foldable too, making it the perfect travel companion. Heat dissipation is also improved, meaning you don't have to fret over keeping things cool.

If you're interested in charging on the go, then see our page for the best power banks around, another guide in which Anker features prominently.