I tested Anker's USB-C phone chargers, and these are the 3 I'd buy

When choosing a new phone charger today, there is a giddying amount to choose from, and deciding which one is right for you isn’t always straightforward.

Anker is a popular and affordable brand that many opt for, well-regarded for its USB cables and chargers. But there is still an overwhelming number of options even within this one company’s line-up.

Don’t worry, I’ve done the hard work – I tested a load of USB-C chargers, including Anker's, to see which offer the best value, and I’ve picked out three from Anker I think are great buys, covering different prices and needs. So if you’re after one of the best iPhone chargers or best Android chargers, you’ll be happy with these. They're all available in both the US and the UK – my pictures are from the UK version, and the designs may be slightly different in the US. Some models are available in Australia, where the design is closer to the US models.

Anker Prime 67W GaN 3-Port Charger

(Image credit: Future)

The Anker Prime 67W is at the premium end of the brand’s wall chargers. It features three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A), which can be used simultaneously to charge devices ranging from phones to laptops, thanks to its maximum of 67W output.

Anker’s PrimeGaN technology claims to offer ultra-fast charging while being more efficient and running at lower temperatures than previous tech. Based on my tests, that seems to be the case. The charging times I experienced via all ports were fast, and while the unit became warm to the touch, it certainly didn't feel worrying or like a danger.

The build quality is high here, with a durable construction, which is something I found to be common among Anker’s products (I compared them to competitors, too, and Anker's usually felt better). The pins also fold flat, making it more convenient to travel with, and the hinge mechanism feels tight and precise too.

Anker 323 33W 2-Port USB C Charger

(Image credit: Future)

The Anker 323 is a step down from the Prime in terms of spec, coming with two ports (USB-C and USB-A) instead of three. It also only offers 33W of single-port charging (32W max when using both simultaneously), making it ideal for phones and tablets, as well as low-power laptops, such as the MacBook Air M3.

Another difference is that the 323 uses Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology, whereas the Prime uses 4.0. Although both standards offer the same maximum output capacity, IQ4 also features dynamic power distribution, which detects the voltage output of connected devices and makes adjustments accordingly, in order to further optimize charging speeds.

However, during my tests, charging speeds were still fast with the 323, so the difference in real-world terms seems to be negligible in most cases.

As with the Prime, the 323 has a sturdy build and the mechanism of the folding pins feels like it will stand the test of time. The profile is also very small, adding to its pedigree as a travel accessory.

Anker Nano USB-C Charger 30W

(Image credit: Future)

The Anker Nano is one of the most basic chargers the company offers. It has a single USB-C port capable of 30W, so it’s sufficient for smaller devices or a single lightweight laptop.

Like the 323, the Nano utilizes Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology. As with my tests of other products, though, the difference between the 3rd and 4th generation seems marginal in actual applications.

Despite having fewer ports and less power than the 323, the form factor is slightly larger (at least in the UK version that I tested – the US versions have slightly different designs). The color is also slightly off-white – and the faceplate is almost cream or gold in certain lights – so if you’re looking for a charger to match the pristine appeal of Apple’s devices, then you may want to stick with Apple’s own, very similar equivalent to this (though that’s only 20W).

Conclusion

The Anker Prime is the best premium wall charger of the pack, but it may be overkill for some and its relatively high price might put others off as well.

The Nano is at the other end of the spectrum: it offers single-port USB-C charging for your smartphones and tablets, and some laptops. The only luxury is the travel-friendly folding pins. But despite being so spartan, it’s still the same size, if not larger, than wall chargers with more ports.

That’s why I’d choose the Anker 323 instead, which is a great mid-point between the aforementioned Prime and the more basic, single-port competitors in this field.

Whichever one you opt for, though, Anker has a great reputation for making robust, safe and reliable chargers for all kinds of devices and requirements, and that seems to be well deserved from the testing I've done.