Oppo Find N3 Flip is coming August 29 – and it could fix a foldable phone problem

Oppo has announced the launch date of its next clamshell foldable, the Oppo Find N3 Flip. As previously rumored, Oppo will launch the Find N3 Flip on August 29. The company also confirmed the camera and design of this foldable, as well as teased a new smartwatch, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro.

Taking to Chinese social media site Weibo, Oppo shared the first confirmed details of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, including the specs and design, in addition to the aforementioned release date. From the official renders, the leaks about Oppo's Find N3 Flip's design turned out to be accurate, including a new triple camera layout that has been rumored to contain a telephoto lens.

Though Oppo has yet to confirm the specs of the Find N3 Flip, it has been rumored to include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate for the main screen. A 3-inch display is on the foldable phone's cover, conspicuously alongside a triple camera layout comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto lens backed by a 32MP on the front. Similar to its predecessor. Hasselblad colour science, something we've been fond of on Oppo and OnePlus's phones, is making a return here too.

Alongside the Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo will also be launching the Oppo Watch 4 Pro, a follow-up to the Oppo Watch 3 Pro.

One small step for Oppo, one giant leap for clamshells

As we noted when covering the rumors, the Oppo Find N3 Flip would be the first foldable phone to ship with a telephoto camera sensor. Though that part has yet to be explicitly confirmed, for the sake of this section, let's treat it as such.

Clamshell-style foldable phones have suffered from poor camera performance for their price compared to other slab phones. It's mostly been a physical and engineering problem, which means that one of the companies that threw money at engineering and rapidly iterating was bound to solve it first.

Oppo has done really good work with cameras in its smartphones over the years, and our Oppo Find X5 Pro review backs this up. It was a shame that the Oppo Find X6 Pro and (to a lesser extent) Oppo Find X6 didn't make their way to European markets for whatever reason and we would hate to see the same happen to one of the most interesting clamshells released this year.

Should the Oppo Find N3 Flip come to the EU and UK like Oppo's previous foldable, it's certain to give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra some tough competition.

