The OnePlus Open launch could be as soon as next month

The OnePlus Open is now expected to launch in September, according to a new report. Alongside the Open, parent company Oppo is rumored to be launching the OnePlus Find N3 Flip in China.

Starting with the OnePlus Open, the report comes from Yogesh Brar and follows earlier reports that the OnePlus foldable phone had been delayed for a few months. The so-called OnePlus Open is expected to launch between September and October, with the delay attributed to the patent case between Oppo and Nokia in Germany. This case has resulted in Oppo withdrawing from Europe in some capacity. It could even potentially play a part in restricting products like the Oppo Find X6 Pro from launching in places like the UK. OnePlus is affected through its relationship with Oppo.

Though OnePlus has confirmed the name of the foldable, it has not shared any details other than a launch sometime this year.

OPPO Find N3 Flip China launch is scheduled for end of August.OnePlus Open Global launch is expected to happen by late September - early October.Apparently the delay is not just due to display switch but also due to the Nokia - OPPO royalty case.August 16, 2023 See more

As for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, it is rumored to be launching in China on August 29. We reported on earlier leaks purporting to show renders and drawings of the upcoming foldable. These renders showcased the device with multiple cameras, including a telephoto lens. It would be the first clamshell-style foldable from Oppo (or anyone, really) with a telephoto lens if these renders turn out to be accurate depictions.

Hot foldable summer gets hotter

Coming after the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Google Pixel Fold launches, Oppo's entries continue what has been dubbed 'Hot Foldable Summer' by some tech writers.

These join other foldables from the likes of Motorola with the Razr 40 and 40 Ultra (or Razr 2023 and Razr Plus), while China sees a lot more like the Honor Magic V2, an incredibly thin foldable, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 5-rival options from the likes of Xiaomi.

Zeroing in on OnePlus specifically, the brand has made some good devices this year, and we've been impressed by the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad. Should that same excellence carry on to the OnePlus Open, the foldable market could be ready for upheaval.