Straight Talk's new plan gets you unlimited data for just $25 per month

Straight Talk already had one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market but the carrier has just introduced a brand new deal squarely aimed at tempting switchers.

For a limited time only, you can get Straight Talk's unlimited data plan for just $25 per month by either bringing your device over to the carrier or by setting up a new line. Not only that, but the carrier is also offering $200 in account credit once new joiners have been at Straight Talk for 12 months, which is perfect for bagging a cheap device when the time comes for an upgrade.

Straight Talk has dubbed this new deal the StraightSAVINGS! plan and it's eligible for both new customers and existing customers setting up a new line. Note, that if you're a new customer, you will have to pay $4.88 for a one-time SIM purchase. Straight Talk runs on the Verizon network, too, so you'll have to make sure your device is compatible before you order a SIM.

Straight Talk new customer deal

Straight Talk: get unlimited data for $25/mo, plus $200 bonus credit after 12 months at Straight Talk

Straight Talk has an exceptional new deal for new customers, allowing you to pick up its excellent unlimited prepaid plan for just $25 per month - one of the cheapest prices on the market. Not only that, but the carrier will also give you $200 of bonus credit if you stay for a full year of service - perfect for picking up a cheap phone at Straight Talk's online store.

Straight Talk is one of the better prepaid plans out there right now if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the likes of Verizon. As previously stated, the carrier relies solely on Verizon for its cellular connection so you'll want to make sure you're well covered in your area.

Straight Talk operates a number of non-starter prepaid plans that are also worth checking out if you're interested in making the switch. All of them include unlimited data, texts, and calls, although the amount of priority data and additional perks varies from plan to plan.

For example, the Bronze (cheapest) plan only includes 10GB of 5G data per month whereas the pricier Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans all include truly unlimited 5G data. The StraightSAVINGS! plan doesn't specify how much priority data is included, but we assume it's closer to the Bronze tier rather than the premium tiers, based on the price.