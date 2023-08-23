Smarty's new SIM only deals start at just £6 per month this week

Budget SIM-only network Smarty has just unveiled a new selection of plans this week, with super cheap tariffs starting at just £6 per month for a 5GB data allowance.

Other new plans include 16GB for £8 per month, 40GB for £10 per month, and 150GB for £15 per month, the latter being a particularly good value high-data option.

These new SIM-only deals join the excellent range of existing tariffs at Smarty, rounding out the overall selection nicely at this great low-cost network. For those not clued up, Smarty operates on the wider Three 5G network, features no annoying long-term contracts, and includes up to 12GB of monthly EU roaming at no extra cost. It's quite simply one of the best options on the market right now if you're looking for a cheap SIM with plenty of data.

New Smarty SIM only deals this week

Which Smarty plans are the best value?

This will depend entirely on your data requirements each month, but generally speaking, you'll get better bang for the buck with the higher-data options at Smarty. We're particularly a fan of the new 150GB for £15 plan and 200GB for £17 plan as they both offer incredibly generous helpings of data for the money. Another good option (and a crowd favorite) is the Smarty 100GB for £12 plan:

Smarty SIM only: £12 per month at Smarty

Data: 100GB

Mins/Texts: Unlimited

Perks: Free EU roaming (up to 12GB per month) This Smart SIM-only deal is fantastic value for money as you get a massive 100GB of 5G data for £12 per month. It's the lowest price right now for this amount of data across all the low-cost networks, and it's more than enough to cover even the most enthusiastic social media user, music streamer, and video downloader each month. Naturally, unlimited minutes and texts are also included, but so is EU roaming at no extra cost. That's a somewhat rare find these days. And there's no long-term contract as you pay on a rolling one-month basis for added flexibility.

Smarty is definitely a good option right now for cheap SIM only deals. It runs on the wider Three network, which guarantees 99.5% coverage in the UK and ultra-fast 5G data speeds where applicable. With Smarty, you get unlimited tethering included in your plan at no extra cost, and, unlike other networks, also a small amount of EU roaming data - up to 12GB per month.

If you want to read more, you can check out our full Smarty Mobile guide, which includes more information on the network. You can also do a full comparison with many of the other SIM-only deals available right now just below to check out all the other good options on the market currently.