New Mint Mobile deal gets you a second line free when you switch

Are you sick of shelling out cash for a pricey unlimited plan? The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is currently offering one of its best deals yet for those switching from AT&T or Verizon.

For a limited time only, you can get a second line for free when you buy a 3-month plan after switching over - the first buy-one-get-one deal we've ever seen from Mint Mobile. Is it a huge deal? No, but it's a nice little saving if you're thinking about making the switch over to a reasonably priced cell phone plan.

As an overview, Mint Mobile features some of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market right now, with prices as low as $15 per month. Utilizing a simple but effective buy-monthly pricing scheme, Mint allows you to buy up to a year of service upfront to secure prices that blow the bigger carriers out of the water for value.

Get a second line free at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fbest-value-wireless%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">switch and get a second line for free

Here's a limited-time promotion that's perfect if you're looking to switch from a pricey big carrier plan to Mint Mobile. This prepaid carrier will currently throw in a second line for free if you port over any two numbers from either AT&T or Verizon. This particular promotion is available with any three-month plan, and each line will have to be the same data plan to be eligible.

Why switch to Mint Mobile?

Much cheaper plans than the big carriers

No contracts

5G data (but subject to deprioritization)

As previously mentioned, Mint Mobile currently offers some of the best prepaid plans on the market right now if you're solely focused on value. In particular, its annual plans offer incredibly low prices (like $30/mo for the unlimited plan), although the obvious downside is that you pay for a full year of service upfront.

As a prepaid carrier, Mint Mobile is also subject to deprioritization, meaning the parent network, T-Mobile, may slow down network speeds if the local area is busy. This may or may not be an issue depending on where you live, but it's something to be aware of if you're going with Mint or any prepaid carrier.

