Need a new plan? Get unlimited data for as little as $20 for two years at Visible Wireless

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless was already known for its exceptionally cheap unlimited data plans - but those have gotten even cheaper this week thanks to a new promotion.

To celebrate 2025, the carrier is letting new customers use the promo SWITCH25 at checkout to get a massive discount of up to $15 per month over a 25-month duration. Using this promo, you can get the standard Visible plan for just $20/mo (was $25), while the premium Visible Plus plan will come out at just $30/mo (was $45/mo).

What makes this seasonal Visible deal so good, aside from the discount, is its exceptionally generous service length of just over two years. Generally speaking, deals from prepaid carriers tend to be introductory promotions for new customers in the first few months, so getting two whole years of discounts is a real treat here.

Get cheap unlimited data at Visible Wireless

Visible Wireless: save up to $15/mo for 25 months

Visible Wireless' headline deal right now is tailor-made for those looking to switch up from a pricey carrier to something more cost-effective. For a limited time only, you can use the code SWITCH25 at checkout to get the Visible plan for just $20/mo or the Visible Plus plan for $30/mo over the duration of 25 months. That's a potentially massive saving of up to $15 per month over two years - an outstanding offer that easily makes Visible one of the cheapest carriers on the market right now.

As specifically stated, this Visible deal is eligible for new customers only, so if you're already a Visible customer, you'll have to sit this one out, unfortunately.

If you are thinking of making the switch, then know that Visible is currently one of our top picks for the best prepaid plans and the best cheap cell phone plans. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want an unlimited data plan on a budget, as this carrier has way fewer restrictions than most prepaid options with prices that are extremely competitive (even without this deal).

For the speediest data possible, I'd recommend the Visible Plus plan specifically, as it features a sizeable 50GB of monthly data on the super-fast Verizon wideband 5G network. The standard Visible plan is more affordable, however, and still features completely unlimited data and mobile hotspot allowance.