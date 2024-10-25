Get cheap unlimited data for as little as $20 per month with this deal at Visible Wireless

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has brought back one of its best deals ever for new customers this week - one that will get you a significant savings on either of the carrier's excellent unlimited plan.

Right now, you can use the code SAVE24 at checkout to knock up to $10 off a plan for a full two years. Using this code, you can get the standard Visible Wireless plan for just $20 per month (was $25) or the premium Visible Plus plan for just $35 per month (was $40), which are both some of the lowest prices we've seen at the prepaid carrier.

Generally speaking, you usually need to opt for the carrier's annual plans and pay upfront for discounts like these on either plan. While I'd still recommend the annual plans, too, today's coupon code is a great way to save money while avoiding having to pay hundreds of dollars upfront for a plan.

Get two years of cheap unlimited data at Visible

Is Visible Wireless any good?

(Image credit: Visible)

All Visible plans include unlimited 5G data

Free mobile hotspot

50GB priority data on Plus plan

If you're looking for a decent unlimited plan but don't want to break the bank, Visible is easily one of the best prepaid plans available right now.

All Visible wireless plans include completely unlimited data for some of the lowest prices on the market, even compared with other prepaid choices. Hotspot is included in all plans, as is full access to the Verizon 5G network - which Visible uses nationwide for coverage.

Visible is a Verizon subsidiary, but unlike its parent company, features cheap cell phone plans that don't need the usual lengthy contracts that lock you in at the major carriers.

All these points combine to make it a fantastic choice, although only the premium Plus plan features access to Verizon's quickest wide-band cellular network (the basic plan still has 5G, however).

