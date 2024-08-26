Get a sweet and simple 5GB of data every month for just £5 with Smarty

Remember when data used to cost a small fortune on your mobile phone contract? Those days are clearly gone with some fantastic SIM-only deals happening at the moment.

One of the best we've seen is this 5GB plan at Smarty for £5 per month. If you’re worried the opening offer is only available for a few months, don’t be. This promotion is available for up to 15 consecutive months as long as you don’t change plans, so you’re all set until nearly the end of 2025 with this offer.

You’re not tied in though, either. If the plan isn’t right for you, you can cancel at any time as this is a rolling monthly contract. Basically, this is as flexible as any SIM-only plan can get.

If you already own a phone you’re happy with and you just want to add a new SIM plan to it, this is an incredibly cheap way to make it work well for you. The plan was already good value at £6 per month but saving an extra £1 each month sweetens the deal.

Today’s best cheap SIM-only deal

Smarty 5GB SIM-only plan: £5 for the first 15 months

Smarty offers some great value SIM-only plans but things are even cheaper now you can get 5GB every month for £5. The deal runs for 15 months in all, but you can opt-out at any time as it's a rolling one-month contract. Smarty runs off the wide Three network so coverage is good. With this amount of data, ut’s ideal for some light music streaming as well as catching up on all your favourite social media while on the move without Wi-Fi.

There’s not much point in upgrading if you already own one of the best phones, which is where a SIM-only plan works well. Just pop the SIM in your phone and you’re all set with some super cheap data.

This 5GB plan from Smarty lasts for 15 months providing you set up auto-renew and don’t change to a different plan. However, if you do ever change your mind, you’re not tied in. Just cancel the plan and you’re free to go elsewhere without having to pay extra.

Sure, 5GB of data is a little on the low side if you’re often away from Wi-Fi, but who truly is nowadays? Even as someone who lives in a somewhat rural area, pretty much every location I go to has Wi-Fi but it’s nice to have a spare few gigabytes of data for those rare times away from it. It’s enough data to browse the internet for about 60 hours or stream 1,000 songs so it’s perfect for those Wi-Fi-free gaps.

If you’re looking for other cheap phone deals, we’ve got them. There are a lot of mobile phone deals around and it’s a smart (get it?) idea to reassess your current plan regularly. That way, you get the best price and sometimes much more data than you previously had.