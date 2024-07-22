Get 40% off your first month at Tello with this limited-time-only prepaid plan deal

Looking for a prepaid plan that offers both flexibility and a superb price? Tello is a superb option, not least because the carrier is currently offering a great introductory promotion for new customers.

Right now, you can head on over to Tello to get your first month on the carrier's 5GB plan for just $10. That's unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of 5G data for one of the cheapest rates on the market right now - perfect if you want to check out Tello.

Note that this promo runs through to the end of July and is eligible for new lines or new customers specifically. If you're already on Tello you'll have to sit this one out, unfortunately. The 5GB plan will also revert to the usual price of $14 per month after your first month is up so this is very much aimed at those looking to switch out their plan to try Tello.

Get 40% off your plan at Tello

Tello: get the 5GB plan for $14 $10 at Tello

Tello's latest introductory plan for new customers lets you try out the carrier's 5GB prepaid plan for just $10. Valid for the first month of service, you'll save $4 here in total with one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market currently. Included in the price is unlimited talk and text and there's no obligation to stay on the 5GB plan specifically if you want to switch it up after your first month.

Should you switch to Tello?

(Image credit: Tello)

Flexible 'design-your-own' plans

5G data speeds

Mobile hotspot included

Tello has always been one of our favorite cheap cell phone plans, not only because the prepaid carriers offers extremely inexpensive plans, but also because it has a unique 'design-your-own' system that allows you to tailor a plan exactly to your needs. Over at Tello, you can mix and match the amount of data, minutes, and texts you need per month without having to pay extra for what you don't.

Recent price adjustments have also solidified Tello's position as one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now. While today's deal is on the cheaper 5GB plan, we'd highly recommend the $25 per month unlimited data plan if you're looking for an excellent bang-for-the-buck high-data option. It's one of the cheapest unlimited plans on the market right now and an all-around great choice for if you're looking to switch up the long-term contracts at the big carriers for something more flexible.

Check out our Tello guide if you're looking for a full run-down of the carrier's current line-up of prepaid cell phone plans.