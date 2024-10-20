Quick: Verizon's best iPhone deal will sell out before Black Friday arrives

If you're on the hunt for a superb iPhone deal ahead of Black Friday, you may be surprised to find that the best deal right now (in my opinion) isn't on the latest iPhone 16 series.

It is, in fact, Verizon's current deal on the still-great iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is currently available for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan.

This isn't the first time we've seen free iPhone deals at Verizon, but there are a few minor details in the fine print that make this a particularly strong option. First, it's the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has never been available for free at any carrier without the trade-in criteria that is typical of big carrier cell phone deals. Secondly, this particular promotion is eligible with both the super high-end Ultimate unlimited and the mid-tier Plus unlimited plan, which is rare. Usually, the best Verizon deals are locked behind the Ultimate plan, so this is a good option if you're looking to save some cash.

So, overall this is an extremely strong offer and one that I don't expect will be bettered this side the upcoming Black Friday deals event in November. In fact, I'd recommend picking this one up sooner rather than later because it's only available until October 23rd - and several colors have already sold out at Verizon.

Today's best iPhone deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: free with a new line at Verizon

While it's the promotions on the latest iPhone 16 range that are likely to steal the headlines this week, my favorite iPhone deal right now at Verizon is on the slightly older iPhone 15 Pro Max. This flagship still holds up great for 2024 and the carrier is currently giving it away for free alongside a new line on either an Ultimate or Plus line. It's the fact that you can get this device for free alongside the slightly cheaper Plus plan which makes this deal so potent as the deals on the latest 16 series all require the Ultimate plan at the carrier right now. So, not only can you save some cash on your plan here, but you'll also get a device worth $1,099 on the house without the usual trade-in criteria.



See more: check out all of today's phone deals at Verizon

Is the iPhone 15 Pro Max still worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

Yep! The iPhone 15 Pro Max is only a year old and it's still one of the best iPhones money can buy. You can check out our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review if you want a full rundown of the device but the long and short of it is - it's still an amazing device that's well worth the cash.

Arguably, the slightly older 15-series device is the best investment right now, too, as it will support the new suite of Apple Intelligence AI features as soon as they land, unlike the standard iPhone 15. The cameras and chipset are still top-notch, too, although it does lack the excellent camera control button that's one of our favorite features with the latest 16-series devices.