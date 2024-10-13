Here's how to get the iPhone 16 Pro AND and an iPad for free at Verizon

Verizon's current line-up of iPhone 16 deals offers a superb range of discounts but my favorite right now is on the premium iPhone 16 Pro.

For a limited-time-only, you can get this stunning device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited device with an eligible trade-in, plus the carrier is also throwing in a free iPad 10.9. Combined, that's over $1,300 in added value versus simply buying these devices outright.

This particular Verizon deal is open to both new and existing customers, but as mentioned, you will need to open a line on the premium Ultimate Unlimited plan to be eligible. This plan is a little on the pricey side, but it does feature heaps of speedy data per month, a generous mobile hotspot allowance, and 50% off accessory cellular lines – which is particularly handy with the free iPad on offer with this deal.

Note, if you'd prefer to skip the trade-in, then you can still get the iPhone 16 Pro for just $5/mo right now with a new line on the Ultimate plan, which is still an amazing deal. The free iPad still applies here, too, so you've potentially got two ways to save depending on your eligibility.

Get a free iPhone 16 Pro with a trade at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free iPad at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro lets you take this stunning device home for free with an eligible trade-in and a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan. If the $1,000 saving wasn't enough here, the carrier also allows you to bundle in a free iPad 10.2 on the house as the cherry on top. Note, however, that you will need to pay for an additional accessory cellular line if you claim the freebie here ($10/mo extra).

A stunning device that's worth the upgrade

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

You can check out our iPhone 16 Pro review if you're interested in reading more about this stunning device. In short, it's easily one of the best iPhones that Apple's ever released, with a superbly refined design, exceptional chipset, and a new focus on a suite of innovative AI features. As one of the first devices designed from the ground-up for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 Pro carries a greatly improved Siri voice assistant as well as new text, video, and image tools that allow users to effortlessly speed through tasks.

