iOS 18 is bringing live sports scores to your iPhone lock screen

iOS 18 and watchOS 11 will bring live sports scores to the iPhone and Apple Watch lock screen, Apple has announced ahead of the company’s major product event on September 9.

The news will come as a welcome boost for iPhone or Apple Watch-using NFL fans, as the football season is due to begin on September 5 with the title-holding Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Baltimore Ravens.



For soccer fans, Apple has also confirmed that the Champions League and Europa League will be making their way to the Apple Sports app in September. These competitions will join the NFL and 14 other football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and soccer leagues in being lock screen-compatible.

In a press release, Apple detailed how a free update to the Apple Sports app in iOS 18 and watchOS 11 will bring a number of new features – most prominently the ability to check live scores without unlocking your device.

(Image credit: Apple)

The score cards, delivered via Apple’s Live Activities feature, will also include short play-by-play updates, and you’ll be able to track multiple games at the same time.

As ZDNET reports, the update will also bring these features to the top 25 American college football teams, with this list updated weekly.

The update brings drop-down navigation for the main scorecard views, which Apple says will speed up switching between the My Leagues, My Teams, and favorited leagues feeds. Additionally, an improved search function for matches in leagues outside of the ones you already follow is on the way.

Apple Sports is available in the US, UK, and Canada, with no signs that Apple is looking to add more countries any time soon.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Sports app provides scores, updates, and betting data for these leagues for the duration of their respective seasons. Live betting odds can be turned off at any time in settings.

Apple TV owners hoping for live scores on the big screen will be disappointed, though – the press release’s small print confirms that Live Activities will not be available on Apple TV with the introduction of iOS 18.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup and Apple Watch Series 10 at the company’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9. For details on how to watch the iPhone 16 launch event and what we’re expecting to see, check out our dedicated Apple Event page and more general iPhone coverage.