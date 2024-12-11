Unbelievable Google Pixel 8 Pro deal at Amazon saves you £400 and includes a free Fitbit Charge 6

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can buy if you're on a budget – even with the newer Pixel 9 Pro now available. It also helps that the deal on this little beauty is even better than I saw during Black Friday, as on top of a whopping £400 discount you can also claim a freebie Fitbit for a limited time.

That means both a Google Pixel Pro 8 and Fitbit Charge 6 can be yours for £499 (was £899). Simply buy the phone from Amazon and then head to the Google promo page 14 days after purchase to claim your free fitness tracker. All claims must be submitted by February 20 to be eligible and may take up to 60 days to be approved.

Even if you hang around for a couple of months waiting for the Fitbit to arrive, it's an excellent freebie with an already incredible value-for-money handset, making this one of the best phone deals I've seen this year.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro + Fitbit Charge 6: was £899 now £499 at Amazon

This is an excellent low price for Google's previous generation flagship phone that boasts some smart AI features in the heart of the phone and improves how you experience it. It is for this reason that the Pixel 8 Pro tops our new list of the best AI phones. The 6.7-inch display is as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The phone will also fix any of your past Google Photos, even if they were taken with a different phone. All that, plus a free Fitbit, make this an excellent deal.

Our Google Pixel 8 Pro review, which gave it four out of five stars, says the phone "shows us Google’s vision for the future of mobile tech". New AI features are cool and useful, and some are a bit weird, but its AI capabilities and potential make the Pixel 8 Pro the best AI phone you can buy.

The 6.7-inch display is big, bright, and sharp, with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it perfect for gaming. We also love the built-in camera with macro photography functionality, particularly worthy of praise.

You might expect all these features to run the battery dry but the Google Pixel 8 Pro actually has excellent longevity. The large cell inside and solid power management keep that bright display under control.

Google is so confident in the quality of this phone that it promises an unprecedented seven years of major updates, longer than any other phone maker supports its phones, except for Samsung.

If you'd like something a little more affordable, then we've put together a guide to the best cheap phones. There are also a range of other best Android phones and best iPhones to tickle your fancy.