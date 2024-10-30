Google launches its Certified Refurbished Phone program, with up to 40% off Pixel phones

Google has launched its Certified Refurbished Phone program, offering savings of up to 40% on refurbished Pixel phones.

The program marks the first time Google has offered refurbished Pixel phones directly – according to the official announcement, a Certified Refurbished Pixel phone will go through an inspection of the battery, screen, and housing, as well as an update to the latest Android software, before being approved for sale.

What’s more, Certified Refurbished Pixel phones are re-packaged in a new box and even come with a compatible charger.

The initial lineup of Certified Refurbished phones includes the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a – these are all capable handsets, but there’s no luck yet for those looking for the latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro at a discount.

Still, the chance to grab some of the best Pixel phones of yester-year at a discounted price with the same one-year warranty and customer support will be hard to pass up for some.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the prices of the available models – these prices are for the 128GB models, but as The Verge reports, other storage options will be available too:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Price Google Pixel 6a $249 (was $449) Google Pixel 6 $339 (was $599) Google Pixel 6 Pro $539 (was $899) Google Pixel 7 $429 (was $599) Google Pixel 7 Pro $629 (was $899)

Google also keenly highlights the sustainability benefits of buying refurbished in the program’s official announcement, noting the company’s goal of reducing e-waste and plastic production – Certified Refurbished Pixel phones will come in plastic-free packaging, the same as all other Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit devices.

A 2023 report published by The Carbon Trust found that around 80% of a smartphone’s carbon footprint stems from the production and manufacturing stage, so while we don’t have exact figures on the impact of buying refurbished, it’s likely to be tangibly better for the planet than buying new.

The Certified Refurbished Program sees Google join other major phone makers in offering refurbished phones directly, in a likely bid to curb the impact of third-party refurbished marketplaces like BackMarket.

The Apple Certified Refurbished Store has long been considered a secret gem, with substantial savings on iPhones and other Apple products, while Samsung maintains a similar Certified Re-Newed section.

For now, it seems like the Google Certified Refurbished Phone program is only active in the US, with no official word on other markets yet.

If you’re on the lookout for a cheaper and more environmentally conscious smartphone, check out our list of the best refurbished phone deals – and for the latest updates, be sure to keep up with our Google Pixel and Android coverage.