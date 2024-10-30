Almost every OnePlus 13 spec just leaked, a day ahead of the official announcement

The OnePlus 13 is about to launch, with tomorrow (October 31) being the big day. This initial launch will probably just be for China, but it does mean we’re only a day away from knowing all the specs of this phone – and we have a very good idea of the specs ahead of time thanks to a new leak.

We say ‘leak’, but this near-complete specs list was actually shared by TENAA (via GSMArena). That’s a Chinese certification agency, so information it holds on phones should generally be accurate and official.

According to TENAA, the OnePlus 13 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a choice of 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of RAM, and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The phone is also said to have a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a 6.82-inch 1440 x 3168 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup is reported to comprise a 50MP main snapper, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone is said to have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, measure 162 x 76.5 x 8.5mm and weigh 213g, making it slightly shorter, wider, thinner, and lighter than the 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm and 220g OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12's cameras are being replaced (Image credit: Future | Philip Berne)

Heard it all before

While there’s a lot here, there isn’t much in the way of surprises, as OnePlus itself has actually confirmed most of the OnePlus 13’s camera specs. The company also previously revealed some OnePlus 13 screen details, and most of the other specs here have been previously leaked.

So while there’s nothing especially new in this leak, it does seem very likely that these details are accurate – even the unconfirmed ones, since TENAA itself will be working off official information.

If details are indeed accurate, the OnePlus 13 could be quite an upgrade over the OnePlus 12, with a bigger battery, more power, and new cameras. We should find out for sure on October 31, although if you’re hoping to buy the phone and you don’t live in China, you might be waiting until early 2025 to get your hands on it based on past form.

