Goodbye Galaxy Ultra? Samsung is reportedly considering a new naming scheme for its best phones

Rumors surrounding a potential rebrand for Samsung’s Galaxy S series smartphones have been swirling for some time now, and while we expect the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 line to stick with tradition, more evidence is mounting that future Galaxy phones could adopt an entirely new naming scheme.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve on X, Samsung is “studying the possibility of creating a new brand to separate the premium segment from the Galaxy brand.” @Jukanlosreve cites “Korean media reports” as their source, and while we haven’t been able to track down those reports ourselves, the tipster does have a decent track record with Samsung-related mobile leaks, so we’re inclined to trust their judgment.



Previous rumors on this topic had suggested that Samsung might resurrect the Note naming scheme for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (the last Note launched in 2020), with that phone being called the Samsung Galaxy Note 25, but recent Galaxy S25 Ultra renders hint that Samsung will instead retain the Ultra moniker for at least one more year.

Just in: According to reports from Korean media, Samsung is studying the possibility of creating a new brand to separate the premium segment from the Galaxy brand.October 29, 2024

Interestingly, @Jukanlosreve’s latest X post makes no mention of the Note name. Rather, they reference the supposed creation of an entirely “new brand” for the best Samsung phones, so perhaps we’ll see Samsung finally adopt the ‘Pro’ moniker, bringing its smartphones in line with premium models from the likes of Apple and Google (the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro, for instance).

Another model on the chopping block?

The Galaxy S24 could be among the last of its kind (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

2026 could be a big year for Samsung’s standard (i.e. non-Ultra) S series phones, too. According to leaker Ice Universe (via SamMobile), there might not be a Samsung Galaxy S26 at all, with Samsung potentially dropping its cheapest, smallest Galaxy S model because it's "no longer competitive.”

When OPPO Find X8 is released, you will find that one of the characteristics of the new flagship in 2024 is that it is small and powerful. Chinese brands are much better at making small-sized mobile phones than Samsung and Apple. You will realize that Galaxy S25 is no longer…October 1, 2024

There's been no indication that Samsung will add or remove models from its Galaxy S25 lineup in 2025, but all roads point to a major shakeup from 2026 onwards (indeed, Ice Universe notes that Samsung "may adjust the S26 series").

Perhaps, then, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 will be the last of their kind.

