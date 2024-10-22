Today's best refurbished phone deals: iPhones, Samsung, Google, and more
Don't pay full price – get an amazing discount on a still-great phone
If you're looking for a decent phone but don't want to pay an eye-watering sum for the latest flagships then refurbished phone deals could be for you.
Refurbished phone deals, and refurb tech in general, have come a long way in recent years. While second-hand tech sometimes conjures thoughts of broken items with outdated components, these days it's a completely valid route for getting a great phone at a discount.
Not only do Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers have official reconditioning and renewal programs, but dedicated refurb retailers like Back Market and Swappa offer easy-to-use marketplaces for both sellers and buyers. There are some great refurbished phone deals to be had on some of the best phones money can buy – and I've laid out this week's best options just below.
Today's best deals on refurbished phones
Apple iPhone 13: was $629 now $363.99 at Back Market
My favorite refurb iPhone deal in the US at the moment? It's got to be the excellent iPhone 13 at Back Market. At under $400, you're paying a great price here for a device that we ranks as the best value on our best phones list. Outwardly, the device doesn't look too dated despite having the infamous 'notch', and internally it's still powerful enough to breeze through day-to-day tasks. It also supports iOS 18 too, which is a real bonus.
In the UK: was £599 now £310 at Back Market
Samsung Galaxy S22: was $579 now $204.60 at Back Market
It's two years old now, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a great choice for an everyday phone. At just over $200 refurbished at Back Market, this could be the overall best-bang-for-the-buck refurb phone deal on the market right now. The Galaxy S22 is smaller device than the Ultra, but still features a great AMOLED display, cameras, and a chipset that still holds up really well for 2024.
In the UK: was £859 now £189.17 at Back Market
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $899 now $356.64 at Back Market
But, if you want a larger device, then you simply cannot go wrong with this refurbished phone deal on the stunning Galaxy S22 Ultra. Again, this is a 2022 device so a little older now, but this device represented the very best from Samsung back in the day. Does it still hold up? Yes, absolutely – with a design, chipset, and camera that are still absolutely top notch.
In the UK: was £1,364 now £349 at Back Market
Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $267.49 at Back Market
It's not just refurbished phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices that are superb this week – check out this deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. At under $300, this is a fair price to pay for a 2022 flagship device that features a decent suite of components and software features – including excellent AI-assisted additions like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. Overall, a great device and one that's an absolute steal at $300.
In the UK: was £899 now £202.80 at Back Market
Everything you need to know about refurbished phones
What are the pros and cons of refurbished phones?
Pros
- Great price
- Usually 'good as new'
- Environmentally friendly
Cons
- Older phones tend to have more limited software updates
- Often have limited warranty
The biggest advantage to buying a refurbished phone is obviously the price – both Android models and iPhones are available with significant discounts versus simply buying a new device outright. There are other advantages to buying a refurb device, however, such as the environmental benefits of opting for an 'up-cycled' model. It's generally a lot more eco-friendly to simply repair and re-use as opposed to making a new phone from the ground up.
Conversely, there are some drawbacks to buying a refurbished device. For example, depending on where you buy your device, warranty options may be more limited than on a new model. Some sites, in fact, may sell you a device without warranty at all. Older devices are often no longer supported by manufacturers, either, which can mean missing out on the latest software additions.
Where's the best place to buy a refurbished phone?
- In the US
- Amazon: certified renewed phones from $68
- Apple: up to $310 off iPhones
- Back Market: 60% off iPhones, Samsung, and Google phones
- Swappa: unlocked and carrier devices from $98
- In the UK
- Amazon UK: renewed iPhones starting at £140
- Apple UK: up to £420 off iPhones
- Back Market UK: 52% off iPhones, Samsung, and Google phones
When it comes to buying a refurbished phone, you generally have two options. Firstly, you can buy your device either directly from a manufacturer, carrier, or brand website – for example over at Apple's official certified refurbished program or the Samsung Store. Secondly, you can get your device from a third-party retailer or auction site that either specializes or stocks refurb phones, like Back Market, Swappa, Amazon, or eBay.
Generally speaking, you'll be able to find better deals at the specialist retailers and auction houses, but keep an eye out for the warranty options. Some sites like Apple and Back Market have full one-year warranties, but often third-party listings on auction houses don't.
Can I get a refurbished iPhone?
You most certainly can – in fact, getting a refurbished iPhone is one of the best ways to get yourself a discount on these excellent devices. If you don't mind an older device, and want the peace of mind of a decent warranty, you could consider picking up a device from the official Apple Certified Refurbished store. You'll never find the latest iPhones on sale on the Apple Certified Store, but it's a good place to get discounts on slightly older Pro devices – and all devices come with a full year warranty, too.
Another great option is to head on over to Back Market. While this retailer is a third-party seller, it has a superb selection of slightly older devices starting at just $99 and you'll also get a full year of warranty included with your purchase.
For the very latest iPhones, you can try Swappa to get a used device at a discount. Note, however, that Swappa operates more like eBay and other auction sites than a traditional online retailer, so you're less likely to get a proper manufacturer warranty with its listings.
Are refurbished phones always used?
Pretty much, but it's worth noting that refurbished devices are a specific type of used device – one that's either been repaired or inspected by a professional. If you're buying a refurbished phone, it may run anywhere from 'like new' condition to 'used', but it will be guaranteed to work by either the store or the manufacturer that's selling it. Often, refurbished devices are simply new devices that have been opened and then returned by the original buyer.
That's why it's generally safer to buy a refurbished phone rather than one that's simply listed as 'used' or 'second-hand'. You'll often get the original packaging, some warranty, and a device that will generally run as good as if you simply bought it brand-new.
Are refurbished phones unlocked?
Most refurbished phones are, but there are exceptions to this. If you're buying a refurbished device from a carrier like Verizon then you'll likely find that your device will be locked for the duration of your plan. Prepaid and smaller carriers tend to be a little more forgiving in terms of locking-in their devices, but again you should expect a locked device for at least a few months.
How long do refurbished phones last?
Realistically, this depends on the age of the device you're buying is and how you use it. Back Market states that you can generally get another 2 to 3 years of life out of a device that's less than 4 years old, but I'd say that's extremely dependent on your use habits. If you're the type who uses your device day-in-and-out, then you can expect heavy wear on the battery to accumulate over time. If you're a light touch, then it's likely that your device will hold up pretty well over a good few years.
There is one glaring caveat over all of the above and it's that manufacturers tend to phase out support for older devices over time. You'll want to make sure your device will have access to the latest software and security updates before you purchase it. The support window tends to be longer for Apple devices, but both Samsung and Google have also been guaranteeing longer update life cycles for their most recent flagships, too.
