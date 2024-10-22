Today's best refurbished phone deals: iPhones, Samsung, Google, and more

If you're looking for a decent phone but don't want to pay an eye-watering sum for the latest flagships then refurbished phone deals could be for you.

Refurbished phone deals, and refurb tech in general, have come a long way in recent years. While second-hand tech sometimes conjures thoughts of broken items with outdated components, these days it's a completely valid route for getting a great phone at a discount.

Not only do Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers have official reconditioning and renewal programs, but dedicated refurb retailers like Back Market and Swappa offer easy-to-use marketplaces for both sellers and buyers. There are some great refurbished phone deals to be had on some of the best phones money can buy – and I've laid out this week's best options just below.

Today's best deals on refurbished phones

Apple iPhone 13: was $629 now $363.99 at Back Market

My favorite refurb iPhone deal in the US at the moment? It's got to be the excellent iPhone 13 at Back Market. At under $400, you're paying a great price here for a device that we ranks as the best value on our best phones list. Outwardly, the device doesn't look too dated despite having the infamous 'notch', and internally it's still powerful enough to breeze through day-to-day tasks. It also supports iOS 18 too, which is a real bonus. In the UK: was £599 now £310 at Back Market

Samsung Galaxy S22: was $579 now $204.60 at Back Market

It's two years old now, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a great choice for an everyday phone. At just over $200 refurbished at Back Market, this could be the overall best-bang-for-the-buck refurb phone deal on the market right now. The Galaxy S22 is smaller device than the Ultra, but still features a great AMOLED display, cameras, and a chipset that still holds up really well for 2024. In the UK: was £859 now £189.17 at Back Market

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $899 now $356.64 at Back Market

But, if you want a larger device, then you simply cannot go wrong with this refurbished phone deal on the stunning Galaxy S22 Ultra. Again, this is a 2022 device so a little older now, but this device represented the very best from Samsung back in the day. Does it still hold up? Yes, absolutely – with a design, chipset, and camera that are still absolutely top notch. In the UK: was £1,364 now £349 at Back Market

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $267.49 at Back Market

It's not just refurbished phone deals on Apple and Samsung devices that are superb this week – check out this deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. At under $300, this is a fair price to pay for a 2022 flagship device that features a decent suite of components and software features – including excellent AI-assisted additions like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. Overall, a great device and one that's an absolute steal at $300. In the UK: was £899 now £202.80 at Back Market

Everything you need to know about refurbished phones

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

What are the pros and cons of refurbished phones? Pros Great price

Usually 'good as new'

Environmentally friendly Cons Older phones tend to have more limited software updates

Often have limited warranty

The biggest advantage to buying a refurbished phone is obviously the price – both Android models and iPhones are available with significant discounts versus simply buying a new device outright. There are other advantages to buying a refurb device, however, such as the environmental benefits of opting for an 'up-cycled' model. It's generally a lot more eco-friendly to simply repair and re-use as opposed to making a new phone from the ground up.

Conversely, there are some drawbacks to buying a refurbished device. For example, depending on where you buy your device, warranty options may be more limited than on a new model. Some sites, in fact, may sell you a device without warranty at all. Older devices are often no longer supported by manufacturers, either, which can mean missing out on the latest software additions.

Where's the best place to buy a refurbished phone?

When it comes to buying a refurbished phone, you generally have two options. Firstly, you can buy your device either directly from a manufacturer, carrier, or brand website – for example over at Apple's official certified refurbished program or the Samsung Store. Secondly, you can get your device from a third-party retailer or auction site that either specializes or stocks refurb phones, like Back Market, Swappa, Amazon, or eBay.

Generally speaking, you'll be able to find better deals at the specialist retailers and auction houses, but keep an eye out for the warranty options. Some sites like Apple and Back Market have full one-year warranties, but often third-party listings on auction houses don't.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Can I get a refurbished iPhone? You most certainly can – in fact, getting a refurbished iPhone is one of the best ways to get yourself a discount on these excellent devices. If you don't mind an older device, and want the peace of mind of a decent warranty, you could consider picking up a device from the official Apple Certified Refurbished store. You'll never find the latest iPhones on sale on the Apple Certified Store, but it's a good place to get discounts on slightly older Pro devices – and all devices come with a full year warranty, too. Another great option is to head on over to Back Market. While this retailer is a third-party seller, it has a superb selection of slightly older devices starting at just $99 and you'll also get a full year of warranty included with your purchase. For the very latest iPhones, you can try Swappa to get a used device at a discount. Note, however, that Swappa operates more like eBay and other auction sites than a traditional online retailer, so you're less likely to get a proper manufacturer warranty with its listings.

Are refurbished phones always used? Pretty much, but it's worth noting that refurbished devices are a specific type of used device – one that's either been repaired or inspected by a professional. If you're buying a refurbished phone, it may run anywhere from 'like new' condition to 'used', but it will be guaranteed to work by either the store or the manufacturer that's selling it. Often, refurbished devices are simply new devices that have been opened and then returned by the original buyer. That's why it's generally safer to buy a refurbished phone rather than one that's simply listed as 'used' or 'second-hand'. You'll often get the original packaging, some warranty, and a device that will generally run as good as if you simply bought it brand-new.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Are refurbished phones unlocked? Most refurbished phones are, but there are exceptions to this. If you're buying a refurbished device from a carrier like Verizon then you'll likely find that your device will be locked for the duration of your plan. Prepaid and smaller carriers tend to be a little more forgiving in terms of locking-in their devices, but again you should expect a locked device for at least a few months.