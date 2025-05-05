What are you waiting for? Get 10% off at Gazelle with our link

One of the benefits of phone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, and Google releasing phones every year is that there is a booming second-hand refurb market. And there's no better option for buying a used phone than over at Gazelle, who specialize in reselling pre-owned devices.

Not only is Gazelle the go-to site because of their extensive set of product listings, but they are also now offering 10% off sitewide. It can be used for anything, including the best Android phones.

If you were too late to the party for this deal, then there are plenty of other ways to save money over at our Gazelle coupon codes hub.

Sitewide sale: 10% off select models @ Gazelle

A deal that spans full-price and discounted items as well as new or refurbished items. Simply click on the link and your discount will be automatically applied at checkout. All of Gazelle's refurbished models are sold unlocked and include a 30-day return policy.

Our top picks from Gazelle

iPhone 14 128GB (Unlocked) With this phone you'll get incredible speed, a super long-lasting battery and some of the smartest learning on the market. This model houses the powerful A15 Bionic chip and boasts an impressive all-day battery to help you get the most out of your phone. That’s up to 20 hours of video playback, not to mention the awesome MagSafe charger compatibility for speedy wireless charging! $317 (was $351.99)

Galaxy S22 5G 128GB (Unlocked) With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that delivers incredibly fast and powerful performance, you'll be getting one of the fastest Android phone models currently available. You can leave your battery concerns at the door, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 carries an impressive charge to keep you going throughout the day. $189 (was $209.99)

Why we love Gazelle

With each product needing to pass a 30-point inspection before Gazelle deems that it’s in good enough condition to resell, customers are guaranteed to get a fully working device. On top of this, if you receive a device and aren't happy with it, then you'll have 30 days to return the product.

You can also sell your devices with Gazelle. You can get a quote really quickly by entering the model, carrier, and the condition of the phone. For the phone’s condition, the form will ask you specifics like whether or not the phone will turn on or if there are any obvious scratches or cracks. These can bring down the phone’s overall value.

All in, Gazelle is super easy to use and will help you spend less on your next smartphone.