Searches for second-hand phones have boomed after Trump’s tariff threats – here are the 3 best places to buy pre-owned

We recently reported that the price of smartphones – specifically iPhones – could rise in the face of new US tariffs on international trade set by Donald Trump.

The piece linked above saw rumors of a $2,300 iPhone 17 Pro Max tempered by industry analysts, but as BBC News reports, Trump's tariffs have since been altered to exclude smartphones altogether, alongside laptops and other devices.

However, it seems this recent scare has led consumers to consider other options anyway: new data suggests that online searches for second-hand smartphones have increased substantially in the wake of Trump’s tariff announcement.

According to new figures from sustainable phone accessory company Wave Case, searches for “sustainable phones” have increased by 20% in the past three months, with a 10% increase in searches for “secondhand phone”.

In an exclusive statement provided to TechRadar, Wave Case CEO Ross Longhorn said: “As we see tariffs drive up the cost of new smartphones, we believe this could mark a real cultural shift in how people approach tech consumption. When top-tier device prices continue to climb, consumers are far more likely to prioritize longevity and value over having the latest model.”



Longhorn added: “Sustainability has been building as a driving force in the tech space for some time, especially among younger and more environmentally conscious consumers. However, I think rising costs could be the thing that tips more people over the edge.”

Additionally, Longhorn’s statement suggests that this shift presents an opportunity for innovation that looks beyond hardware power: “What we’re really witnessing is a broader redefinition of what ‘premium’ means in tech, where lasting quality and environmental responsibility carry more weight than cutting-edge specs alone.”

Dutch phone maker Fairphone has built a business around sustainability (Image credit: Fairphone)

If I can theorize for a moment myself, it seems possible that the attention brought to tariffs may have refreshed the public’s memory of how exactly phones make their way from factories in Asia to consumers in the US and the rest of the world.

All that production, shipping, and transportation has a pretty substantial carbon footprint – as we recently covered, an April 2025 report from Dutch sustainable phone maker Fairphone highlighted that up to 80% of a phone’s lifetime carbon emissions are generated before the phone even reaches the user.

In a recent exclusive interview with TechRadar, Fairphone's chief Impact Officer Monique Lempers spoke about a growing demand for sustainable options in the phone industry, which Wave’s data seems to corroborate.

However, there aren’t many options for truly sustainable phones – there’s really only the UK- and Europe-only Fairphone 5 and repairable HMD Skyline, and while Apple is aiming for net zero by 2030, that only gives the iPhone 16 series a tenuous claim to sustainability at this stage. Buying second-hand offers more options.

However, buying a second-hand phone comes with its own set of challenges. Depending on where you buy from, a refurbished or second-hand handset may not come fitted with original parts, and depending on its age or refurbishing status may lack a warranty. With that, and the spirit of TechRadar’s Sustainability Week in mind, here are three solid places to pick up a second-hand phone.

Apple Certified Refurbished

The Apple Certified Refurbished store is a great place to bag a deal on phones like the iPhone 16 (pictured: model in image is new, not refurbished) (Image credit: Future)

The Rolls Royce of refurbished phone stores – Apple Certified Refurbished devices are so close to their new counterparts that “second-hand” can start to feel like something of a misnomer.

Apple’s Certified Refurbished phones are devices reclaimed by Apple for a variety of reasons, fitted with a new Apple battery, a new outer shell, and any other necessary first-party components. The phones are then tested for full functionality before being listed at up to 15% off their original as-new price.

The only caveat is that the number and type of devices available through this program are dependent on which models come into Apple’s custody, so you might not see the exact combination of model, color, and storage capacity you’re after right away.

Still, if you ask me, the Apple Certified Refurbished store is one of the best open secrets in the tech world. All devices come with Apple’s full one-year warranty and are eligible for AppleCare+ insurance coverage.

eBay

eBay is the world's most popular online auction site, and thanks to strong internal rules can be a safe choice for picking up second hand electronics. (Image credit: eBay)

The veteran that’s seen it all – some people have mixed ideas about the internet’s oldest major auction site, but thanks to strict rules on product condition, eBay is now a reasonable destination to pick up a second-hand device.

I need to immediately stress that eBay is a marketplace, and not a retailer, so the condition and trustworthiness of each listing will differ – be sure to check out the company’s advice on avoiding scams.

With that said, most listings on eBay are now mandatorily covered by the eBay money-back guarantee, which entitles buyers to a refund if a device arrives in worse working order or condition than described in the listing and accompanying images. Buyers have 30 days from the date of delivery to file a complaint. It's still a good idea to check for the money-back guarantee badge.

That’s a pretty strong guarantee, and so long as you’re happy with the condition and terms described in the listing, I’d say that buying a phone on eBay is probably a fair way to save some money on a phone – just be aware that you may not be covered by manufacturer’s warranties.

Backmarket

Backmarket was founded in 2014, coming to prominence in the late 2010s (Image credit: Shutterstock / T. Schneider)

The new kid on the block – Backmarket is, like eBay, a marketplace, but in this case only for second-hand and refurbished devices. The site hosts a variety of individual sellers with varying reputations, so it’s worth doing a little research before making your purchase.

With that said, Backmarket does offer a number of blanket provisions and guarantees to give customers as much peace of mind as possible, like a one-year warranty and 30-day return period.

The site uses a consistent rating system for device condition, including a premium tier that uses first-party components and boasts “no signs of use”.

There’s also the Verified Refurbished badge for select devices, which denotes that the phone has been professionally restored and given a “25-point” inspection prior to shipping. Like all online marketplaces, a bit of common sense goes a long way on Backmarket, but there are certainly some great deals to be found.

What do you think about second-hand and refurbished devices? Would you consider a second-hand phone? Let us know in the comments below.