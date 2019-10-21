The best Hulu VPN in 2019

As one of the most popular streaming services going these days, Hulu is jam-packed with quality content. Unfortunately, it's also geo-restricted which means you can't access it from any country you wish - this is where a VPN comes in handy.

With a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can successfully bypass Hulu’s blocking.

A VPN provider offers a number of servers that can allow you to appear as if you’re getting online from a different location and country, complementing your Hulu subscription and meaning that you can watch content even when you find yourself on holiday abroad.

Another benefit is that a VPN will also potentially free you from the burden of ISP throttling, and may actually provide a boost in your internet speeds, in some cases. However, it is important to note that very few VPN providers can actually deliver streaming to your screen.

Also bear in mind that watching content that shouldn’t be available in your particular region is something Hulu doesn’t want to allow, and the firm puts a lot of effort into detecting and blocking VPN users. Naturally, if you’re engaging in VPN content unblocking, you do so entirely at your own risk…

Best VPN for Hulu in 2019

ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN for Hulu

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Speedy performance

Support for wide range of devices

Not the cheapest provider

Only 3 simultaneous connections

ExpressVPN offers a quality VPN with more than 3,000 servers in 94 countries (there are plenty of servers located in the US, with a couple in Japan, too), and generally above-average speeds that will allow you to stream HD content without a problem.

A wide range of platforms are supported: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. That means you can watch Hulu from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Additionally, the MediaStreamer DNS feature unblocks Hulu on devices that don’t have native VPN support (i.e. Apple TV, smart TVs and game consoles).

Security is tight featuring 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling, while privacy remains favorable with no activity logs or connection logs kept. There’s 24/7 email and live chat support if you run into problems.

One slight downside here is that this provider only supports up to three devices simultaneously (whereas many firms support up to five). Also, ExpressVPN is a bit more expensive than most of its rivals, and there is no free trial.

However, the company does offer a great experience for Hulu users and has a reassuring 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the service. There are three price plans on offer, with the 12-month plan providing the best value. The packages available are:

VyprVPN

Fastest VPN

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Super speedy

Free 3-day trial

Some logging (connection times, IPs)

Strictly no refunds

[Save 40%] Get 40% off VyprVPN's annual plans. VyprVPN is a fast, highly secure VPN without third-parties, all for as little as $36.00 for the first year. Get VyprVPN here .

All VPNs encrypt the data you send online and that can potentially slow down your internet connection. That wasn’t the case with VyprVPN during our testing, and indeed we experienced impressive speeds with little difference to our non-VPN rates on shorter hops.

You get plenty of choice on the software front, including support for some smart TVs and other peripheral devices. VyprVPN's Fastest Server option connects you to the fastest VPN server location available – unsurprisingly – without any additional tinkering. Speaking of servers, you can choose from eight locations in the US and one in Japan.

On the security side of the equation, users get all the expected protocols plus VyprVPN’s own tailored solution called Chameleon – and a few other extras to boot. Privacy-wise, connection times and IP addresses are recorded in logs, which is more than you’ll usually find elsewhere. The support team is ready to help around the clock via email or live chat.

The Swiss-based provider offers new customers a free 3-day trial to test it out. It’s wise to exercise that option, as if you do sign up, no refunds are given under any condition.

VyprVPN offers two price plans with monthly and annual billing. Monthly billing is expensive, and the Basic plan lacks some important features such as the aforementioned Chameleon protocol, so your best bet is likely to be the full Premium plan on an annual basis. The packages available are:

NordVPN

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 5,600 | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Good performance

Huge amount of servers

Monthly billing is expensive

For streaming purposes, NordVPN is right up there with the best. The provider offers reasonably fast performance, with our download speeds barely affected compared to our usual rates with the VPN turned off.

Hulu users will be pleased to know there are over 1,920 servers in the US alone, along with 65 in Japan. There are custom apps for all the major platforms and devices, with tutorials for manual setup covering the rest. Of particular interest here is the Smart Play feature, a secure proxy that NordVPN uses to bypass the geoblocks of various media streaming services. It’s on by default, meaning you can watch Hulu without any extra steps.

Security-wise, NordVPN is as good as it gets with 2048-bit encryption and the option to encrypt your internet traffic not once, but twice – on select servers, that is. You also benefit from DNS leak protection, ad and malware blocking, as well as a kill switch. A ‘no logs’ policy protects the user’s online activity and you can get assistance 24/7 via chat or email.

To round things off, NordVPN offers a free 3-day trial and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The monthly billing is rather expensive, but the limited 3-year offering is impressively wallet-friendly. The packages available are:

Private Internet Access

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 3,300+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 10

Excellent performance

Affordable

No free trial

Doesn’t have 24/7 tech support

Private Internet Access (PIA) returned impressive results just about everywhere when it came to our performance tests. Even hopping to the Far East Asia servers didn't throw a spanner into the works, providing speeds which were good enough to stream top-quality 4K video.

There are native apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS, and there's a Chrome, Firefox and Opera extension available too. It offers plenty for your money, including a huge amount of servers (1,450+ US servers spread over 14 locations, plus 16 Japanese servers in one location), a SOCKS5 proxy, as well as built-in blocking of ads, trackers and known malicious websites, and no traffic logs are kept.

What’s not to like? Well, there is no readily available customer support and no free account or trial, but Private Internet Access does offer a 7-day refund. On top of that, the prices are really affordable, particularly the yearly plans which are the go-to choices for overall value. The packages available are:

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

Best for overall device support

Number of servers: 400+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Impressive speeds

7-day trial

Some session logging

VPN Unlimited has a dedicated server for accessing streaming services (Netflix and Hulu), along with a dozen US and Japan locations users can connect to. The performance of this VPN was nothing short of excellent in our tests, even slightly improving on our non-VPN rates at certain locations.

There’s software for a huge array of platforms, including more unusual offerings like a Windows Phone app, Linux client, and browser extensions for Firefox, Chrome and Opera, with setup instructions for other devices and 24/7 email and live chat support to provide assistance.

Security-wise, things are all good with the usual protocols supported. Privacy is a different story, with some session logging (not that unusual, but still), and no specific DNS leak protection, although we found no sing of any data leaks (when using the Windows client).

Still, there’s a 7-day trial so you can give the provider a spin before spending a single penny. There are three price plans with the yearly subscription offering the best value (not counting the lifetime plan). More demanding users can combine extras such as a personal server and IP options for a custom plan. The packages available are:

How to choose the best Hulu VPN

For starters, you obviously want ample locations in the US in order to get a reliable connection there – Japan will likely be far less well-represented, but you can still keep an eye out for a provider with locations in that country.

Naturally, the VPN needs to be fast enough to stream HD content, and ideally it should offer apps for multiple devices and platforms (particularly if you watch Hulu on many different devices). Customer support is also something that should be readily available to solve any potential issues that crop up.