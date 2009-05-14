Belight Software Printfolio review

BeLight's Printfolio is a comprehensive suite of creative design applications. As well as the individual apps, you also get a project-managing umbrella utility, which lets you switch between them as needed.

BeLight's design programs are ideal for the home user. Swift Publisher 2 is great for creating newsletters, flyers, brochures and other desktop publishing projects.

Labels & Addresses lets you print envelopes or stickers, importing addresses from a number of apps such as Apple's Address Book or Entourage.

Disc Cover 2 is ideal for creating artwork for your CDs or DVDs, and Business Card Composer 4 lets you design business cards and name badges.

For generating art to use in your designs, Image Tricks is an image creator and editor and Art Text 2 offers similar features for text and logos.

And then there's Printfolio itself, a launcher for the individual packages. Choose your project and Printfolio opens the relevant app. Having the Printfolio window open makes it easier to switch between programs – if you wanted to use a design you created in Swift Publisher on an envelope you created in Labels & Addresses, for example. Although you can't export directly between apps.

Individually, the programs would cost around $175 (£95), so at less than £50, it's a bargain.