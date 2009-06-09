Genius Traveler 900 review

If you have small hands, Genius has the mouse for you

By Mice and trackballs 

Genius Traveler 900
As with other mice, you can fit the reciever in the mouse for easy transportation

Our Verdict

Handy scrolling, a comfortable design and a great price

For

  • Accurate
  • Good design
  • Portable

Against

  • Quite small for big hands

The Genius Traveler 900 2.4GHz notebook optical mouse is perfect for small hands or those who like to use a mouse with their fingertips. Its USB wireless receiver is also small, so you can leave it in your laptop. Alternatively, there's a space for it inside the mouse.

But the best thing about the Traveler 900 is its set of scrolling features. There's a couple of 'turbo scrolling' buttons that let you scroll up or down at a faster pace, making it easy to pick through large documents or web pages. A great idea well implemented.

