Xiaomi's next wearable could be the Mi Watch Lite

Xiaomi, known for smartphones, wearables and a host of other gadgets, only recently launched the Mi Watch (known in some regions as the Mi Watch Revolve) – but it looks as though the company may soon push out another affordable smartwatch.

This new smartwatch is tipped to be called the Mi Watch Lite, and it's already been spotted passing through the FCC regulatory body in the US, hinting at an imminent global launch.

Considering how many affordable wearables Xiaomi already has on sale, it's perhaps not a surprise that the company is already looking to bring out another. According to the listing, the upcoming Mi Watch Lite will sport a rectangular dial, coupled with a 1.4-inch colored display and a solitary button on the right side.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FCC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FCC)

It's all very Apple Watch-like you might say (though not to Xiaomi's face), and we've embedded part of the the FCC filing above. The original Mi Watch launched in China had the same square face, which was then followed by the rounded Revolve (known as just the Mi Watch internationally – keep up at the back).

The filing shows a black-colored watch with a silicone strap and a traditional clasp, while the specifications mentioned in the listing show the watch will come with built-in GPS, support multiple fitness modes, and have 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

The Mi Watch Lite is said to be water-resistant up to 50 meters, which means that you can wear it while jogging in the rain but can also wear it to track your swimming sessions. A 230mAh battery will supposedly power the watch and it's said to come with 5W charging.

For connectivity, the Mi Watch Lite looks to have have regular options such as Bluetooth 5.1, and it can apparently be used with smartphones running on Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above.

Though the FCC listing hints at an imminent launch, the REDMIWT02 code mentioned may mean it appears as the Redmi Watch in certain markets and gets rebranded as the Mi Watch Lite in the rest. For now we'll have to wait on pricing and availability details.

Via GSMArena