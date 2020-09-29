Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve launched at Rs 10,999 in India

At its annual Smarter Living event, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch. This is the company’s first smartwatch for the India market today. At the same event, the Mi Band 5 and several other AIoT products were unveiled.

The Mi Watch Revolve is a rebranded Xiaomi Mi Watch Color for markets outside of China. Globally, the wearable market is witnessing a 30% YoY growth and in India, the numbers are up to 40%. Looking at the demand in the Indian market, Xiaomi has entered the premium smartwatch space. It is already the market leader in this category.

Features and specs

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. The display is protected by corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection. It can go up to 450 nits which makes it easier to see the notifications outdoors. The watch is available only in one size with a 46mm frame and it comes with a stainless steel body which provides premium design. At launch, five strap options will be available. The straps are interchangeable with any other regular 22m straps.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. The smartwatch is also 5ATM water resistance meaning that you can take the device to a swim. For connectivity, the watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0. This is also one of India's first smartwatch to come with Firstbeat motion algorithm which helps to tack physical and mental data.

10 sports mode Outdoor Running, Freestyle exercise, Outdoor Cycling, Trail Running, Trekking, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Walking, Pool Swimming, Open Water Swimming

On the software front, this watch runs on Xiaomi’s own software and not the Google Wear OS. The Mi Watch Revolve is capable of showing you the notifications that come on your phone. However, you won’t be able to respond to those messages. Sensors onboard include

PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, geo sensor, baraceptor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. For navigation, you get GPS+GLONASS. Apart from showing you the notifications, the watch can also track your workouts, track your sleep, and measure your heart rate and even your stress level.

On to the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve is packed with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. However, in real-life scenarios with notifications and heart rate monitor, turned on, the battery life might reduce. For charging the Mi Watch Revolve, you will get a magnetic pogo pin connector which takes about 150 minutes to charge the watch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs in India is Rs 10,999. However, the company is offering the watch for Rs 9,999 (special price) until Diwali this year. It is available Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colour options. Staps options include Midnight Black (Leather), Neptune Blue, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Space Black, Astral Olive. It will go on sale via Amazon starting October 6.