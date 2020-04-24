WWE 2K21 has been cancelled, according to WWE

WWE 2K21 is cancelled, as WWE has announced that 2K Games will not release a WWE game this year.

During a recent WWE quarterly investor call (via Polygon), the company's interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick reportedly said “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year”.

However, no reason was explicitly given for why the there won't be a WWE game this year.

But it's not all bad news, as 2K Games publisher Take-Two has teased that it will be sharing some "exciting news" on April 27, alongside information on the future of the WWE 2K franchise.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.April 24, 2020

WWE 2K20 was a flop

Last year's game, WWE 2K20, was something of a flop. The game was plagued with poor performance and filled with bugs and glitches.

In response to negative feedback about WWE 2K20, Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said he was "disappointed" but remained optimistic about the future of the series.

It's hard to tell if it was the poor reception that led to WWE 2K21 not moving ahead, or if the current global health pandemic was a factor. Either way, we can expect to find out more about what's coming next from the series on April 27.