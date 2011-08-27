This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week has been a bumper week for kit on TechRadar - it's hardly been a slow week for news, either.

We've got the pocket 3D camcorder, the Sony Bloggie 3D, the Panasonic DMC-FZ48 with a super 24x lens. Also from Panasonic is the 65-inch Panasonic's TX-P65VT30.

And then there's the updated Sony Xperia Mini - a diminutive Android handset, HTC Evo 3D plus much more besides.

Sony Bloggie 3D review

The Sony Bloggie 3D MHS-FS3 certainly isn't cheap, but then this is a distinctly premium point-and-shoot video recorder. The obvious draw is simple, hassle-free 3D recording and playback, with an easy way to trim and upload the footage. But it's not just a one-trick, three-dimensional pony; there's a good range of 2D recording options too, including 1080p, so Sony's camcorder ends up as something of an all-rounder.

Whether this 3D camcorder is worth £200 is up to you, but for anyone wanting to create some 3D video for minimum cost, this is surely one of the best options out there.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ48 review

The Panasonic DMC-FZ48 is very similar to the previously released Panasonic FZ45. It has the same 24x lens, providing an angle of view equivalent to a 25-600mm lens on a 35mm camera and the same 'Sonic Speed AF' system, which promises fast and accurate focusing.

The major differences lie in the sensor, which is a modest 12.1-megapixel CCD in the FZ48, while its predecessor sports a 14.1-megapixel sensor. But although priced competitively at around £320 and comes sporting some excellent features, the Panasonic DMC-FZ48 falls short of many of its peers in one important area… noise.

Panasonic TX-P65VT30B review

One unexpected side effect from the growing take-up of 3D gadgets like the Bloggie, is that folks are migrating to larger screen sizes. This means a warm welcome should await Panasonic's TX-P65VT30.

This 65-inch iteration of its top-of-the-line NeoPlasma range is a glorious extravagance. The sheer size obviously poses a challenge. It takes three people to get it out of the box and the 56kg weight means wall-mounting will require some serious planning. It's a good thing then that the supplied pedestal is smart and substantial. This is without doubt one of the best plasma TVs on the market, if not the very best. But can you afford one?

Sony Ericsson Xperia Mini review

Before the arrival of Sony's Ericsson's new Xperia Mini, the X10 Mini and X10 Mini Pro were an odd little couple, launching in mid-2010 with Android 1.6 and a bespoke and heavily customised user interface on top. They weren't amazingly powerful phones and their 2.55-inch screens were shockingly small - but Sony Ericsson did a good job of maximising the available space with its corner-based interface.

The same system has returned in 2011's updates, albeit improved thanks to Sony Ericsson's developers having another year to fiddle with the interface and add more new layers of social integration.

HTC Evo 3D review

Once a passing gimmick, 3D seems to be here to stay. HTC is heralding the move from the cinema screen to the handheld with the launch of the HTC Evo 3D, sacrificing svelte light-footedness for a dual-camera wielding chunk of a handset.

HTC's first 3D phone is also its first Evo-branded handset to reach the UK's fair shores. A decent contender for the best 3D phone crown, then, but this can't quite make it to the top spot overall. The idea has potential, but it's not as good for overall smartphone use as the Samsung Galaxy S2.

