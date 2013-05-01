How to Google Glass

Google has posted a video to a new 'Project Glass' account on YouTube, with a walkthrough of how the basics of Google Glass work.

For many, this will be the make or break of whether Glass replaces their boring, non-internet-afied spectacles. For as cool as the concept is, you don't want to look like a demented fool swatting at flies while trying to read a bunch of tweets, right?

It turns out the gesture commands are pretty simple. Everything takes place on a touchpanel on the side of the frames, with simple swiping gestures moving between applications and functions. There's a clock, the weather, text messages and photos, among other common apps.

Still, we're not sure this is enough to score our hard-earned cash just yet. We might wait for Glass: Terminator edition; with built-in threat analysis, targetting and a filter that makes everything look red. Check it out for yourself below.

