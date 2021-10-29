TechRadar Sleep Week starts on Sunday: tech and tips for better sleep when the clocks go back

The clocks go back by one hour on Sunday 31 October in the UK, with the time change taking place at 2am. After the clocks go back, sunrise and sunset will take place around an hour earlier than they do now and the mornings will be lighter.

Even better, you'll gain an extra hour in bed. To mark the occasion, this Sunday TechRadar is launching its first ever Sleep Week; an in-depth look at all things snooze.

The TechRadar Sleep Week 2021 runs from Sunday 31 October to Sunday 7 November and will get under the hood of good sleep. We’ll be gleaning tips and techniques from doctors, neuroscientists and clinical psychologists, and busting some big sleep myths along the way. We’ll even be looking at how to sleep in space, and asking an expert on slumber problems to dish the dirt on how much sleep you really need.

We’re also looking at how to get comfy in bed (and why that’s important), and how to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with your shut-eye. So set aside some time to dive into our round-ups of the best mattresses for all budgets, as well the top sleep trackers for gaining insight.

(Image credit: Getty/pcess609)

Why the clock change is a good time to talk sleep

The good news is that the one hour time difference when the clocks go back isn’t as disruptive as when they go forward (when we lose an hour’s sleep). We’ll be looking at this more closely in our forthcoming feature on how to adjust your sleep when the clocks go back, but for now here are some quick tips to get ready (if you need to) ahead of Sunday:

1. Reset your own (biological) clock

Insomnia experts Sleepstation say that if you are sleeping well at the moment, it isn't crucial that you adjust your sleep routine to tie-in with the clocks going back, as chances are it will be pretty easy for you to adjust quickly. However, if you are struggling with poor sleep or you are undergoing sleep therapy, then you will need to gradually shift your usual bedtime routine a little each night as of Friday.

To do this, Sleepstation advises staying up a little later each night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to prepare for that 2am clock windback. Aim for 15 mins later than your usual bedtime on the Friday, 20 minutes later on the Saturday, and 25 minutes later on the Sunday.

2. Go for a morning walk and soak up that daylight

This is good sleep advice for anyone. Light impacts how well we sleep at night, and evidence shows that getting outside into natural daylight is best. There are plenty of mental health benefits of walking outdoors too, especially in nature, so you’re onto a double win here.

If you can’t or don’t want to head outside for various reasons, then you might benefit from using a light therapy lamp each morning instead. These aren’t suitable for use by everyone though – certain health issues and medications will preclude you from using one – so check the guidelines before you buy, or ask your health practitioner if in doubt.

(Image credit: Getty)

TechRadar Sleep Week 2021: what to expect

We have plenty of great content lined up for the forthcoming week, all designed to help you get a better understanding of good sleep, how to do it, and why stressing over poor shut-eye only makes it worse.

How comfortable you feel in bed affects how well you sleep, so we’ll also be looking at ways to boost your in-bed comfort. This includes tracking down a cracking pillow for your favorite sleeping position, and a good mattress topper to extend the life of your current bed and save you money.

For old or worn-out mattresses that can’t be saved, this is a great time of year to upgrade as we’ll soon be flooded with holiday season shopping offers. Our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals talks you through what to look for and how to snag the biggest discounts.

Image Best mattress: how to find your dream bed

Our expert guide will walk you through the comfiest mattresses for a range of sleeping positions and budgets. So whether you’re a side sleeper who loves sinking into super-soft beds, or you snooze on your stomach and enjoy a firmer feel, we’ve got you covered with this easy-breezy guide to the latest and greatest mattresses.

Image Best wake-up lights: sunshine on darker mornings

Rise and shine in the depths of winter with a cheery sunrise alarm clock. These clever alarm clocks bathe your room in a warm glow each morning, and have a soothing sunset setting to help you relax ahead of sleep at night. Waking up on winter mornings just got a whole lot easier.

Image Best sleep trackers: understand your zzz’s

When used correctly, a sleep tracker can track your slumber so that you can get a general overview of what’s going on when you close your eyes at night. Not all sleep trackers are made equal though, which is why we have been reviewing the best in the game. These are the ones we’d recommend.

Image Best sleep apps: the smart way to drift off

Sleep apps are designed to help you doze off a little easier, with some working their magic through a range of soothing sounds, while others take you on a guided meditation to get the job done. We’ve rounded up the most potent ones here to help you sleep better tonight.

Image Best white noise machines: dim the din

Noise, like heat, is a disruptor of sleep for some people. A white noise machine can help by masking certain noises so that they have less chance of waking you up. These bedside machines also play a range of white noise sounds capable of relaxing you and helping you sleep through the night.