This ridiculous $13,000 gaming PC is a mini replica of a Tesla Model S that you can actually drive

Origin PC, in conjunction with famous YouTuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee), has designed a custom-built rig like nothing you’ve ever seen: it’s actually a small replica of a Tesla Model S, with a high-end gaming PC literally under the hood.

A daft idea? Well, yes, and it’s certainly an expensive one with a wallet-pillaging price tag, but this project is impressive in some respects, for sure.

The compact replica car is a pretty faithful miniature version of the Tesla Model S, as made by Radio Flyer. It has a working horn and headlights, as well as a speaker system you can plug your phone into, and it can actually be driven around – as well as playing all the latest games using the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X-powered PC under the bonnet.

Strictly speaking, Radio Flyer’s toy car is made for kids aged 3-8 with a maximum weight capacity of 81lb (37kg), but Origin PC has taken the kid’s seat out and replaced it with something an adult can sit on and drive around. And indeed they’ve tested the PC as such, and it’s perfectly drivable by a grown adult (albeit one who looks a bit like they’re perched on a toddler’s trike while doing so).

The Tesla replica has forward and reverse gears, an accelerator, and is battery-powered with the charger designed to look just like the one found on the real full-size electric cars.

Under the hood

As for the PC under the hood, it’s built around AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core processor as mentioned, with both the CPU and GPU being liquid-cooled – the graphics card is a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and it’s backed up by 32GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RAM.

You also get a 2TB Corsair Force Series MP600 PCIe M.2 SSD as the main drive, and a 4TB Samsung 860 Pro SSD for extra storage.

Oh, and the car has RGB strips on its underside which can be controlled by Corsair’s iCUE software.

The Apollo 1/2 is a custom-made Ludicrous PC inspired by MKBHD’s Tesla Model S, and you can order your own custom version from Origin PC in the US – for a limited time only, apparently – by heading here.

The price of this PC meets miniature car gadget starts at $13,373 or about £10,700/AU$20,400 (shipping is expected to happen in around 25 business days, or about five weeks). It’s an expensive novelty, that much is clear, but certainly a talking point – you’d definitely be noticed rolling up to a LAN party in one of these.

Via Wccftech