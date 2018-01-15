The Nintendo Switch could still get a Netflix app

The Nintendo Switch might be a popular gaming console, but unlike the PS4 and the Xbox One , users of the handheld still can’t stream Netflix as there’s no official app. There is, however, some hope that the situation might change in the future.

Gaming website Polygon has reported that Netflix is “exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time”. The statement is something of a rebuttal of a tweet posted on January 14 by Netflix, where the company said there were “currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch” in response to a Twitter user’s query.

The tweet has since been deleted, but Polygon has been informed that any updates regarding the Switch situation will be sent by the same Netflix customer service Twitter account.

The Switch launched in March 2017 with no video streaming service apps on offer, although it now offers Hulu in the US . A video-hosting platform called Niconico is also available on the Nintendo Switch, but only to Japanese customers.

[via Polygon]