The Huawei P20 Pro now has official Aussie pricing, and it's cheaper than expected

Huawei's P20 Pro is arguably the best phone the Chinese phone-maker has produced to date, so you could say that anticipation for this triple-camera beast to arrive (legitimately) on Australian shores is quite high.

While Huawei had already announced the phone's release date of May 18, 2018, we now know that the Huawei P20 Pro will be available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Mobileciti priced at $1,099.

That's an exceptional price point for the flagship handset, given that its rumoured Aussie price was around the $1,450 mark based on a direct conversion from its £799 price tag in the UK.

Buying local

In what appears to be a slight dig at the direct-import market, a recent Huawei P20 Pro announcement stated that "the locally available Huawei P20 Pro will be certified to all relevant Australian certifications and standards including: warranty, safety, software and radio frequency (carrier spectrum)," further stating that, "Huawei advise customers to consider the products they purchase and variants they source."

Despite coming in four colours internationally (as demonstrated in the image above), the Huawei P20 Pro will be available in only two colour options in Australia. Thankfully, one of them is the utterly gorgeous and unique Twilight, while the other is the more standard Midnight Black edition.

Still a no-show, it's yet to be confirmed whether the the regular Huawei P20 will be getting a local release (though it's not out of the question).

Nova series announced

Huawei Nova 3e

While most are understandably focused on the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated P20 Pro, Huawei hasn't forgotten those in the market for a decent mid-range and budget option, announcing the Huawei Nova 3e and Huawei Nova 2 Lite.

Also available from May 18, 2018, the Huawei Nova 3e (previously referred to as the P20 Lite) and Huawei Nova 2 Lite are both aimed at the camera-minded user, with the former featuring a 16MP + 2MP dual camera on the rear and a 16MP camera on the front, and the latter packing a 13MP + 2MP rear-facing dual camera with a 8MP front-facing snapper.

The Nova 3e also boasts 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a Kirin 659 processor and a bezel-free, notch-bearing 5.84-inch FHD+ (1080p) display with a 19.9 aspect ratio, while the Nova 2 Lite sports 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 430 processor and a 5.5-inch HD+ (720p) display with 18.9 aspect ratio.

Available in Midnight Black and Klein Blue, the Nova 3e is priced at $399, while Nova 2 Lite will set you back $299. Both handsets will be available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Mobileciti and Big W.