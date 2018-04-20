The camera-centric Huawei P20 Pro finally has an official Australian release date

Huawei's P20 Pro is one of the best phones the Chinese phone-maker has produced to date, so you could say that anticipation for this triple-camera beast to arrive (legitimately) on Australian shores is quite high.

Coming just one day after the handset's surprise arrival on Amaysim's Aussie store (via direct import from overseas), Huawei has officially announced that the Huawei P20 Pro will be locally available on May 18, 2018. At the moment, pricing information has yet to be revealed.

In what appears to be a slight dig at the direct-import market, Huawei's announcement states that "the locally available Huawei P20 Pro will be certified to all relevant Australian certifications and standards including: warranty, safety, software and radio frequency (carrier spectrum)," further stating that, "Huawei advise customers to consider the products they purchase and variants they source."

Despite coming in four colours internationally (as demonstrated in the image above), the Huawei P20 Pro will be available in only two colour options in Australia. Thankfully, one of them is the utterly gorgeous and unique Twilight, while the other is the more standard Midnight Black edition.

Going by Huawei's announcement on the P20 Pro's Australian release, it doesn't look like the regular Huawei P20 will be getting a local release. If you're interested in the slightly cheaper standard edition, or want to grab the P20 Pro in one of the colours that won't be available Down Under, you can still opt for a direct import handset from Amaysim at the links below.