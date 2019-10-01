The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plans and prices in Australia compared

Update: Optus has a very very good deal on the Note 9 right now – easily the cheapest we've seen – scroll down to check it out.

Samsung's monolith of a phablet from last year is still a beast in its own right, you can check out our review to see what makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 special. For instance, we know it features a record-breaking display, and is quite capable of replacing the average user's home PC.

The Note 9 is available in three different colours – Ocean Blue, Metallic Copper and Midnight Black – as well as two configurations, one with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM for $1,499, and the other with an unprecedented 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $1,799.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plans

Best overall value AND budget option – Galaxy Note 9 128GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $68pm Optus is offering a limited deal right now, and it's seriously off-chops, sliding into both our best budget and best overall value plan categories. Although there's no international calls, 30GB is incredibly generous at this price, and included Optus Sport and National Geographic is a neat extra. Total cost over 24 months is $1,632

