Best 32-inch TVs 2019: the best small TVs for any budget

If you're after a small TV, and can't bear the scale – or the price tag – of the massive screens being touted by today's TV makers, there's still an impressive collection of the best 32-inch TVs that more than compensate for their size.

It's the bigger screens that tend to get the most attention, as well as the latest and greatest features, and you may feel the pressure to opt for a television that simply won't fit that comfortably into your home – especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, and no doubt a huge number of cut-price Black Friday TV deals on massive screens.

Thankfully, today's crop of 32-inch TVs are still able to pack in modern smart platforms and picture resolutions, or simplify their offering to help drive down end prices – making these small televisions every bit as worth considering as their larger counterparts.

It's worth pointing out that you’re unlikely to find the best of the best TV features in a small 32-inch TV. For example, OLED panels are off the table, and there's little point in 4K resolutions at such a small display size.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t grab yourself a bargain with an excellent 32-inch TV set with a Full HD 1080p resolution, crystal-clear image quality and connected smart platform catch-up features. In fact, some 32-inch sets even offer newer features, like HDR.

Luckily, our TV experts have tested and researched the best options, whether you're in the US or UK. The best bit is that small TVs cost just a fraction of the price of a giant OLED TV like the LG C9 OLED.

Read on for our pick of the best 32-inch TV bunch of 2019 – starting with US models, with UK models below them – and be sure to check back to see what newer sets are added throughout the year.

Best 32-inch small TVs

Image Credit: Vizio

1. VIZIO D32X-D1 (US only)

Apps and full array backlighting both add to a brilliant small TV

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: VIZIO Internet Apps Plus | Curved: No | Dimensions: 505 x 733 x 184 mm

1080p resolution

Full array backlighting

120Hz effective refresh rate

Remote isn't great

Sound quality isn't top class

VIZIO pretty much rules the roost when it comes to high-quality value TVs in the United States, with the 2018 D32-D1 being the best of them all.

While the name might not exactly jump out at you, VIZIO's small screen has a lot going for it – including a full 1080p resolution and an app tray full of the most popular streaming services (including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu). We'd recommend plugging in some speakers if you can, as the integrated ones aren't great.

That being said, if you're looking for something smart, small and affordable at a 32-inch size, you can't beat VIZIO's small screen wonder in our opinion.

Image Credit: Samsung

2. Samsung UN32M5300 (US only)

Samsung's M5300 Series is one of the best small TVs

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: NA | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Smart Hub | Curved: No | Dimensions: 29.2 x 18.5 x 5.7 inches

1080p resolution

Great app selection

Only 2 HDMI ports

Only optical audio supported

Samsung has been a leader in the 32-inch TV space for years, and at the moment its top of the line model is is the UN32M5300.

Why? It offers full 1080p images and its Tizen operating system for a price that most folks can afford. This grants access to loads of apps, and the TV's built-in Wi-Fi stops you from having to plug it into your router.

Sure, the UN32M5300 doesn't have the most connection ports in the world, with just two HDMI slots to pick from. But hey, the small compromises are absolutely worth it.

Image Credit: TCL

3. TCL 32S305 (US only)

A 32-inch TV from 2017 that still can hang with the best of them

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 720p | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Yes (Roku TV) | Curved: No | Dimensions: 28.9" x 19.2" x 7.2"

Roku TV built-in

Super affordable

It's from 2017

Only 720p

Back in 2017, the TCL 32S305 was one of the best-selling 32-inch TVs. It was affordable, offered built-in Roku TV and decent picture quality considering the fact that it was limited to 720p.

Since then, a number of better-looking TV have come along (cough Samsung M5300) but, if price is your main criteria, then you can't go wrong with 2017's best.

Image Credit: Sony

4. Sony KDL32WE613 (UK only)

HDR in a 32-inch TV

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1366 x 768 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: Cloud TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 490 x 731 x 187

Has HDR

Recording over USB

Only 720p

The Sony KDL32WE613 is proof a 32-inch TV doesn't have to miss out on newer tech. It supports HDR, usually only seen in much larger, more expensive TVs.

HDR isn't equal across sets as it relies on a screen's contrast and brightness, but it will let you squeeze more out of a top-end Netflix or Amazon Video subscription, or your favorite console games. The TV also offers recording over USB, Wi-Fi and access to BBC iPlayer, YouTube and a fistful of other apps.

The stinger is this 32-inch TV set is only 720p, not Full HD. If you're going to watch close-up, the benefits of higher resolution may outweigh HDR.

Image Credit: Toshiba

4. Toshiba 32D3753DB (UK only)

Toshiba's 32-inch screen is for cinephiles with DVD collections

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1366 x 768 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Cloud TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 498 x 745 x 215

DVD combo

Freeview Play

Only 720p resolution

If you have shelves full of DVDs or a habit of popping the latest bargain bucket DVD title in with your weekly shopping, this new Toshiba 32-inch model is one to consider, with its built-in DVD drive.

It's not going to rival some of the other models here on all-round picture quality, and it isn't Full HD either. But it still looks attractive despite its combi design, and supports the Freeview Play smart system in the UK, which adds up to a lot of features for its £229 price.

You also get three HDMI ports, one more than several other 32-inch TV sets in this round-up. If the set is too small for you, though, you can check out the 43-inch Toshiba UL5A for 4K resolution and an Alexa voice control upgrade.

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung UN32M5300.

Image Credit: Sunbrite

BONUS: SunBrite SB-3211HD

Need a small outdoor TV that can see out all year long? This is it.

Screen size: 32-inch | Tuner: N/A | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: N/A | Curved: No | Dimensions: 490 x 731 x 187

Fully weatherproof

Bright, 1,000-nit display

Includes speaker bar

It's costly as all heck

If you came here looking for an outdoor TV in the 32-inch bracket, we wouldn't feel right sending you off without mentioning SunBrite's series of full-outdoor TVs.

The SunBrite SB3211 in particular offers a super-bright screen that can compete with the sun in any setting. Not only does it pack in 1,000 nits of brightness, but it carries a 1080p resolution and a weatherproof speaker bar.

The only drawback is that it's crazy expensive – around $3,300 if you buy directly from SunBrite. That said, if you want the best 32-inch TV set you can keep outdoors to make your rental home (or real home) even better, this is it.

Which TVs does TechRadar recommend?

We know that shopping for a new TV can be a massive hassle, more so when you’re not sure what you’re looking for. But, don't worry, the experts here at TechRadar are veterans at compiling lists that help you find out what features to check for when you're looking for the best 32-inch TV for you.

With 32-inch TVs, one of the most important features to look for is 'smart TV' capabilities. When it comes to a TV for a second or third room, smart features can drastically improve the value and utility of TVs for the simple reason that it prevents you from having to purchase another set-top box or streaming stick.

Instead, all of the functionality of those devices is built right in, saving you time and money. If you’re looking for a TV to fill a bedroom or study, a set with Wi-Fi capability that supports video streaming and file sharing should be at the top of your list.

If you can, we recommend avoiding TVs with resolutions lower than 1080p. Sure, a 720p image will look fine on a smaller screen, but if you want all the details in the images, a 1080p TV is the way to go. Keep in mind that some retailers and manufacturers will try to mislead customers by labeling most 32-inch TVs as 'HD Ready', signifying that it features an HD resolution; however, even though the lower 1,366 x 768 resolution technically qualifies as 'HD Ready', it's going to deliver an image that is muddier and less clear than TVs with a full HD 1,920 x 1,080 display.

One last thing to consider before you decide which 32-inch TV you want, is whether or not it has all the ports you need. Devices like the PS4, the Nintendo Switch and DVD/Blu-ray players will need HDMI inputs; the Nintendo Wii or other legacy game consoles will need a component or even composite video input; PCs, if they don’t use HDMI, will likely use a DVI or VGA input; and Sky or cable set top boxes will need an additional HDMI.

When you have a lot of different devices to connect, it will really make your life easier getting a 32-inch TV that has enough ports to support everything you want to do with it. Keep these tips in mind, and you should have no problem finding the small screen of your dreams.

Original reporting in this article was by John Archer.