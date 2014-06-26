BBC to show off Commonwealth Games in 4K UHD

The BBC will be showing off the Glasgow games in 4K

The BBC has announced its second trial for 4KUltra HD - and this time it will allow the public to actually see what it is doing when it showcases the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The BBC will conduct the trial and show off the results at the Glasgow Science Centre - as the games head to the Scottish city this year.

The broadcasting giant had previously conducted tests during the World Cup, but kept the results behind closed doors.

Also worthy of note is that this will be the first ever event to be produced entirely over IP / internet networks - which the BBC is calling a 'major broadcasting milestone'.

Hybrid

The 4K pictures will be broadcast over both superfast broadband and Digital Terrestrial Television as part of a trial into a future hybrid DTT / IP broadcasting model (basically using the internet and the airwaves at the same time).

For those that want to check out the future of television, you'll need to head over to the Glasgow Science Centre's Clyde Suite during the games - which run from July 23 to August 3.