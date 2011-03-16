Trending

BlackBerry PlayBook to have proprietary video calling app

FaceTime-style calling 'coming soon'

BlackBerry flavoured video calling coming to the PlayBook 'soon'

RIM has revealed that the BlackBerry PlayBook will offer a proprietary video-calling app, very much in the style of the iPad 2's FaceTime application.

David Heit, RIM's VP of enterprise strategy, let slip news of the BlackBerry-made app, telling CIO that the app will be released "very soon".

The official release dates for the BlackBerry PlayBook haven't been announced yet, but the Wi-Fi only version of the tablet is set to hit the US at some point in April, with a UK release hopefully not far behind.

Shocker

Given the existence of a front-mounted camera on the BlackBerry tablet, it's no great surprise that RIM has a dedicated video calling app up its sleeve, but the company could have simply gone with existing third-party services like Skype.

With its own video-calling application built in-house, RIM could potentially integrate the service with the much-loved BlackBerry Messenger app.

Could this be a PlayBook-only app? RIM hasn't released any handsets with front-mounted cameras yet, so it seems likely for now. But if the PlayBook app proves a success, perhaps RIM will think about sticking cameras on the front of its new phones too.

