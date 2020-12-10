Sony brings forward the Monster Hunter movie release date, again

Sony is once again bringing forward the debut of its upcoming Monster Hunter movie.

The latest update confirms that the action film - which had originally been expected to release on Christmas Day - will now have its global premiere on December 18, presumably to avoid clashing with other big movies like Wonder Woman 1984 , and the new Pixar film, Soul (thanks, GamesRadar+ ).

The movie is expected to release in the UK on January 29, 2021.

What's the Monster Hunter movie about?

ICYMI, the movie based upon Capcom's record-breaking Monster Hunter franchise was first considered way back in 2012, and was formally announced in 2018. The film stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman – having been written, produced, and directed by long-time Capcom collaborator, Paul W. S. Anderson.

Jovovich plays US Army Ranger Captain Artemis, the leader of an elite military force which falls through a portal into a world populated by giant monsters. There, they meet a hunter (Jaa) who helps them survive in the world and fight against the monsters as they fight to get home.