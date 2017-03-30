Samsung Galaxy S8 lets you use two sets of wireless headphones at the same time

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are packed full of the latest technology, but one of the more interesting inclusions is support for the new Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

As well as the expected increases in range and data throughput, Bluetooth 5.0 also means that the S8s will support playback through two pairs of wireless headphones simultaneously.

The feature, which Samsung is calling ‘Bluetooth Dual Audio’, will allow two people to listen to the phone’s audio at the same time.

Share the choons

This should be an interesting inclusion for anyone who’s looking to share music or video playback with someone else without disturbing those around them, such as on a long plane or train journey.

Previously you’ve been able to achieve this same effect via certain headphones such as the Marshall Mid headphones which allow you to wire a second pair of headphones into the Marshall headphones, which are tethered to the phone via Bluetooth.

However, the S8’s implementation is in theory much more convenient. It’ll be a feature that we’re looking forward to testing in our full review.