Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, pricing and launch window leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is widely rumored to be landing in three versions and we might have just learned a lot more about the most basic of those models.

According to leaker and concept artist Ben Geskin, it will have a dual-lens rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 845 or 8150 chipset and - perhaps most interestingly – a flat ‘Infinity-O’ display.

This is one of several displays Samsung recently announced, and it’s interesting because it has a circular cut-out (presumably for a camera) near the left edge of the screen. So it’s a bit like a notch, except not centered and not extending from the top of the screen.

Geskin adds that this budget Samsung Galaxy S10 will come in three configurations – one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Apparently it will be priced at $650-$750 (roughly £500-£585 / AU$900-AU$1,040). That would put the US pricing roughly in line with the Samsung Galaxy S9’s launch price of $720, though could see it launch for slightly cheaper. If the price is a direct conversion then other regions could get it for a lot less than the S9, but that’s unlikely to be the case.

Two flagships in one month

As for when you might be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10, according to “industry sources” speaking to The Korea Herald, it will be announced in February (probably at MWC 2019).

It’s not clear exactly when you’ll be able to purchase it, but the foldable Samsung Galaxy X (or Galaxy F as it might be called) is also said to be getting shown off at MWC, before hitting stores in March, alongside a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

However, Samsung’s first folding phone could be very, very expensive, with the same sources estimating a price of around 2 million won (roughly $1,800 / £1,400 / AU$2,500). For that price you could potentially buy the basic Galaxy S10 almost three times.

Of course, this is all just rumors for now, so take it with a pinch of salt. Still, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the S10 and Galaxy X will launch in early 2019, or that the latter will be very expensive.

Via PhoneArena and Softpedia