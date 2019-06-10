Samsung announces the CRG5 – its first G-Sync-compatible gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the CRG5, a 27-inch curved gaming monitor that not only runs at 240Hz, but is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, making for a buttery smooth gameplay experience.

The Samsung CRG5 was unveiled today at the E3 2019 PC Gaming Show, and it will be out in July for $399 (about £315, AU$580). But, for that price, you're getting a lovely, curved Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) panel, running at 240Hz with G-Sync compatibility.

This balance of price and performance should make it stand out among the best gaming monitors.

And, unlike many other fast gaming displays, the Samsung CRG5 sports a VA panel, which allows it to boast a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Combined with the 1500R curvature of the display, you don't have to substitute immersion for a high frame rate.

Just keep in mind that this is a G-Sync compatible display, so instead of having native G-Sync support, it has passed Nvidia's specifications, just like any other FreeSync monitor for G-Sync .

What is playing on the CRG5 like?

We recently laid our eyes on the Samsung CRG5 personally, and we can let you know right now that it looks pretty great.

Even if we were testing Devil May Cry V with a mouse and keyboard – and we wouldn't advise anyone go through that particular experience – gameplay seemed extremely smooth.

Sitting in front of the curved VA panel, running that fast action game at 240Hz was definitely an appealing experience. Devil May Cry V feels like it is designed to go fast. But, that's all to be expected on a monitor with this kind of refresh rate.

What's especially notable here is how the display actually looks. Thanks to that 3,000:1 contrast ratio and the high color accuracy, the dark scenes in Devil May Cry V look amazing. We don't see any of the details get lost, nor does any of the blackness get washed out.

The monitor itself is lovely, too. While the bezels aren't the thinnest in the world, they're thin enough where you're not going to notice them while in-game. The bottom bezel is predictably thicker than the others, and only has a subtle Samsung branding.

Around the back, you'll find all the inputs, and they're all contained in an easy to access area. The cables are able to be channeled down into the laptop stand, which should make your desktop a lot neater.

At the end of the day, while we had limited time with the CRG5, it's easy to see that it's going to be a popular display. And, at just $399 (about £315, AU$580) it's hard to find any faults worth complaining about.

