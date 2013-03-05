Nikon refreshes P series compact camera

The new premium Nikon P330 features a Nikkor 5x optical zoom lens offering an equivalent of 24-120mm.

At the widest point of the optic, the lens offers a maximum aperture of f/1.8, while it also features HRI glass and a seven blade iris diaphragm, designed for attractive natural background blur.

The 12 million pixel 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor is joined by Nikon's second-generation vibration reduction system to prevent the effects of camera shake.

Full access to manual controls is included, as well as the ability to shoot in raw format. Full HD video recording at 60, 50, 30 or 25fps is also available.

New for this model is the inbuilt GPS, which records the exact location of images as a geotag, as well as giving you the ability to review point-of-interest information.

Although not built-in, Wi-Fi connectivity is available via the optional Wu-1s wireless dongle.

Fast shooter

Other interesting features of the Nikon P330 include the ability to shoot at 10fps for up to 10 full resolution shots, or 30 full resolution shots at 1fps, plus subject Tracking AF, and 20 scene modes and an Expeed C2 image processor.

The Nikon Coolpix P330 price will be around £349.99 (around US$527/AU$520), with a sales start date of around March 21.