Nikon introduces new 85mm portrait lens

Nikon has introduced a new portrait lens to sit in its Nikkor line-up, the 85mm f/1.8G.

The lens features a redesigned optical system, comprising 9 elements in 9 groups, while the dedicated Silent Wave Motor promises to deliver quick, accurate and silent autofocusing.

Weighing in at 350g, the lens is also weather sealed and is lighter than its predecessors. Compatible with both FX (full frame) and DX format D-SLRs, it offers an effective focal length of 127.5mm when using with a DX DSLR. It is also compatible with entry-level models that do not have an inbuilt autofocus motor in the camera body.

Classic

85mm is a traditional length for portrait photography, which allows for subjects to be singled out while creating a beautifully blurred background. The fast aperture also means that the lens is good for shooting in low-light situations.

Sitting below the 85mm f/1.4 lens, which was launched last year with a retail price of around £1500, the f/1.8 is designed to be a more affordable piece of kit for photographers wanting to add a portrait lens to their arsenal.

The Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G UK price is £469.99 (RRP), with sales expected to start on March 22nd. The price also includes a lens hood HB-62 and soft pouch CL-1015.